New Aberdeen signing James Wilson features off the bench in 2-0 win at Peterhead

New Aberdeen signing James Wilson featured off the bench late on in the 2-0 friendly defeat of League One Peterhead at Balmoor.

The former Manchester United striker was secured on a two year contract until summer 2021.

Having been on loan at Pittodrie last season Wilson made his second Dons debut in the 83rd minute, just hours after being confirmed as the seventh summer signing.

Aberdeen continued their preparation for the Europa League first qualifying round first leg against RoPS of Finland on July 11 with goals either side of half time from Sam Cosgrove and Shaleum Logan.

Aberdeen capped a comfortable evening by introducing Wilson late on for the impressive Ryan Hedges, another summer signing.

Former England U21 international striker Wilson, 23, was a free agent after Premier League Manchester United opted not to initiate a one year extension clause in his contract which expired at the end of last season.

English sides Sunderland and Preston North End were keen on signing Wilson with a number of American MLS sides also tracking the striker.

However Wilson opted to return to Pittodrie where he was on loan last season.

Wilson scored 4 goals last season for the Dons but began to show the form which made him such a hot prospect in England in the Premiership post split games.

Three of the seven summer signings started against Peterhead – Ash Taylor, Greg Leigh and Ryan Hedges.

Summer signings Wilson and Jon Gallagher were on the bench while Curtis Main was ruled out with a thigh strain.

Midfielder Craig Bryson, ruled out with an ankle ligament injury sustained whilst at former club Derby County, is facing a battle to be fit for the Euro tie with RoPS.

For the second pre-season friendly keeper Joe Lewis was captain having worn the armband in the 0-0 draw with Connah’s Quay Nomads in Cork on Saturday.

Aberdeen were the first to threaten when an cross whipped towards the back post from Hedges forced a save from Greg Fleming.

In the 27th minute Aidan Smith broke in on goal but Shaleum Logan produced a superbly timed sliding tackle to dispossess him at the edge of the penalty area.

Moment later Scott Wright picked up possession and drove on.

Stepping past two challenges he cut inside before drilling a powerful 20 yard shot just over.

Wright was again involved in the 36th minute when he slid a pass to Sam COSGROVE who shot low from 15 yards.

Keeper Fleming got a touch but was unable to stop the ball going into the net for the Dons firsts goal of the pre-season.

Cosgrove was again involved moments later when a shot from Wright was saved by Fleming.

The rebound fell to Cosgrove 15 yards out but his weak shot was straight at the keeper.

Aberdeen’s leading goal scorer last season Cosgrove again threatened in the 53rd minute when he raced onto a through ball from new signing Leigh.

Cosgrove fired a low 15 yard drive on the turn towards the near post but keeper Fleming got down well to block.

Aberdeen threatened in the 67th minute when substitute Jon Gallagher burst down the flank and fired in a shot which flew just over the bar.

The Dons doubled their advantage in the 70th minute following strong play from Hedges who picked out LOGAN who rifled home from 10 yards.

Moments later Lewis Ferguson rattled the cross bar with a 22 yard free kick.

Aberdeen: Joe Lewis, Shay Logan, Greg Leigh, Andy Considine, Ash Taylor, Lewis Ferguson, Dean Campbell, Ryan Hedges, Scott Wright, Ethan Ross, Sam Cosgrove.

Subs: Mikey Devlin (Leigh 62), Stevie May (for Wright 62), Jon Gallagher (for E. Ross 62), Scott McKenna (for Taylor 62), Bruce Anderson (for Cosgrove 80), Seb Ross (for Campbell 80)., James Wilson (for Hedges 83).

Subs not used: Tomas Cerny, Miko Virtanen.

Peterhead: Greg Fleming, Jamie Stevenson, Patrick Boyle, Cameron Eadie, Scott Hooper, Simon Ferry, Aidan Smith, Scott Brown, Rory McAllister, Derek Lyle, Jack Leitch.

Subs: Gary Fraser (for Lyle 31)., Jason Brown (for Stevenson 46), Aaron Norris (for McAllister 46), Michael Dunlop (for Eadie 60), Ben Armour (for Ferry 76)

Subs not used: Ross Willox, Liam McDonald.

Referee: Graham Beaton