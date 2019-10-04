McKenna ‘touch and go’ says boss

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna has returned to training after five weeks out and is in contention to face Hibs tomorrow.

The Scotland international centre-back has been sidelined with a hamstring tear sustained in a 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock on August 24.

Dons boss Derek McInnes and his medical team were today set to assess McKenna following his first training session.

The imminent return of McKenna is welcome news for McInnes who had eight players ruled out by injury or illness for the 5-0 mauling by Rangers at Ibrox last weekend.

McInnes admits McKenna is “touch and go” for the Hibs clash.

He said: “McKenna trained yesterday and we will have to see how he is today.

“It was great to have him back on the training pitch, however he is touch and go for Hibs.”

In another fitness boost Andy Considine will return having missed the defeat at Ibrox with gastroenteritis.

Considine was struck down with illness at the team’s hotel in Glasgow on the morning of the game against Rangers.

He was ruled out just three hours before kick-off.

McInnes said: “Considine is back and has trained since Tuesday.

“Going into the game against Hibs we have at least Considine back and will see if McKenna is okay.”

Midfielder Craig Bryson is also edging closer to fitness having been ruled out with an ankle injury for five weeks.

Summer signing Bryson had missed the start of the campaign with ankle ligament damage suffered last season while at former club Derby County.

The fresh injury was to the other ankle.

McInnes said: “Bryson is getting closer.”

Definitely ruled out for the visit of Hibs are Funso Ojo, Stephen Gleeson, Scott Wright, James Wilson and Ash Taylor.

Summer signing Ojo, a £125,000 capture from Scunthorpe United, is out until January having suffered a bad hamstring tear.

Centre-back Taylor is out until after the upcoming international break with a hamstring tear that has ruled him out for nine weeks.

Summer signing Taylor was on schedule to return last month from an injury sustained in the 1-1 Europa League draw with Chikhura Sachkhere in Tbilisi, Georgia, in late July.

However, he suffered a setback during his rehabilitation.

Attacker Wright underwent surgery this week on cruciate ligament damage in his knee and will be out for the season.

Midfielder Gleeson has yet to feature this campaign having undergone knee surgery during the pre-season.

The Republic of Ireland international has returned to training but will not be back in action until after the international break.

Former Manchester United striker Wilson added to the injury list when suffering a knee injury in the penalty shoot-out loss to Hearts at Tynecastle last week.

McInnes said: “Wilson is still out. When we came out of the Hearts game we lost another player rather than being able to freshen up the team.

“Going into the game against Hibs everyone else is as they were with regards to injuries.”