McInnes slams Hearts boss Levein

Dons boss Derek McInnes criticised Hearts’ counterpart Craig Levein’s call for penalties at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen won 2-0 and Levein was furious his side were not awarded any spot-kicks by ref John Beaton.

The Reds’ second goal was a converted penalty from striker Sam Cosgrove.

McInnes, pictured, insists Levein’s penalty count jumped up in the minutes between different post-match interviews.

Asked about Levein’s calls for penalties, McInnes said: “Do you know what? Sometimes, that is standard with Craig and Hearts.

“They are always looking for penalties.

“It has gone from two penalties in the BBC interview and he seemingly said three penalties in here (the press room).

“The only one I can think of was (Steven) Naismith with Max Lowe when Steven MacLean got his chance.

“I’ll take you back to Tynecastle when they got two penalties. One was particularly soft and one was never a penalty.

“Hearts got more than a break that afternoon.

“Let’s make it clear. Aside anything like that, the better team won, hands down.”

McInnes also reckoned Naismith should have been sent off for a stamp on Lewis Ferguson.

He said: “I felt it was a red card. I thought it was really disappointing at the time, the challenge.”