McInnes says Ferguson has positive impact as Celtic gloom lingers

Dons boss Derek McInnes insists the best is still to come from teenage midfield star Lewis Ferguson.

The 19-year-old lost out on the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award for 2018-19.

Ferguson was shortlisted for the prestigious honour along with Rangers’ Ryan Kent and Motherwell duo David Turnbull and Jake Hastie.

However, it was Kent who received the gong at an awards ceremony in Glasgow last night.

McInnes was hoping the teen would be the first Don since Kevin McNaughton in 2002 to lift the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Only McNaughton and club legend Eoin Jess, who won it twice in 1991 and 93, have received the accolade.

Ferguson was short-listed in recognition for a phenomenal debut season.

He netted a superb over-head kick against Burnley in the Europa League and headed the winner against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final.

McInnes said: “There is more to come from Lewis.

“He has squeezed a lot into this first season and I am sure that will stand him in good stead for the future.

“It is great for young Lewis to get that recognition from his fellow players.

“They have seen the growth and good level of performance Lewis has put in this season.”

Aberdeen signed the teen on a pre-contract last season having made just 14 first team appearances for Hamilton.

An initial offer from the Dons, understood to be for £100,000, in development compensation was knocked back by Hamilton, who wanted in excess of £1 million.

The matter eventually went to an SPFL tribunal which ordered the Dons to pay Accies £220,000 in compensation.

Ferguson forced his way into the team for the first game of the season, the 1-1 Europa League draw with English Premier League side Burnley at Pittodrie.

He announced his arrival with a sensational over-head kick in the return leg at Turf Moor and has been a first team regular ever since.

Ferguson has started every game he has been available for, racking up 42 starts and scoring seven goals.

The teen signed a two year contract extension in February tying him to the Dons until summer 2024.

On being shortlisted for the award, McInnes said: “Lewis for me is thoroughly deserving of that.

“There were good candidates and it is good to see three young Scottish players in there.

“Ryan Kent was in both categories and has had a fantastic season as well.

“But when you look at Lewis’ journey from having only played a small amount of games at Hamilton to coming here and establishing himself at Aberdeen.

“To have squeezed so much in during the season I think he has had the bigger journey in the last year.

“He has had a real strong impact on our season.

“Lewis has been very positive for us.”

Beyond the disappointment for Ferguson, there was some good news for the Dons at the PFA Awards, with Graeme Shinnie named in the Premiership Team of the Year.

The north-east was also well-represented in the League 2 Team of the Year, with Peterhead’s Jamie Stevenson, Willie Gibson and Scott Brown all included.

Meanwhile, McInnes accepts Aberdeen’s 3-0 loss to Celtic was self-inflicted due to missed mistakes and lamentable defending for their goals.

Celtic needed just a point to secure an eighth straight Premiership crown.

McInnes said: “If you don’t take your chances against a team like Celtic then it normally comes back to bite you.

“We had the best chances in the game and it could have been different.

“Every one of the front four had chances but James (Wilson) is clearly the more obvious.

“We are disappointed that we have not managed to take them. We could have been a bit more clinical and show a bit more quality in the final third.”

Aberdeen suffered a fresh injury blow with defender Greg Halford set to be ruled out for the rest of the season.