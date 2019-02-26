Dons boss McInnes looks for home comforts

Aberdeen may have equalled a club record winning streak on the road but boss Derek McInnes has called for an end to their Pittodrie slump.

The 2-0 win at St Johnstone was the Reds’ seventh straight victory away from home in all competitions.

It matched the previous club best set in 1971 and 1936.

The Dons also boast the best away form in the Scottish Premiership with 26 points from 13 games.

Yet at Pittodrie the Dons have taken just two points from the last possible 12.

McInnes has called for that slump to end tomorrow when hosting Hamilton.

He said: “It is great we have managed to equal that club record.

“Especially when you think of some of the great Aberdeen teams there have been in the history at our club.

“It says a lot about our players and their intent on the road.

“We have always been a decent away team and always been quite strong at Pittodrie.

“Since the turn of the year it has not been as free-flowing and straightforward at home.

“But at St Johnstone it was illustrated when we play at tempo and have space to work in that we are a good team.

“That has been the key to the away games.

“However, you have to work for that space.

“What we have to do against Hamilton is generate the same speed and intensity we did at St Johnstone.

“But also have the calmness and composure when teams come up and sit off us.”

Relegation-battling Hamilton will arrive at Pittodrie on the back of a 5-0 hammering from Rangers on Sunday.

Aberdeen remained five points behind second-placed Rangers with the victory over St Johnstone in Perth.

McInnes was pleased with the Reds’ performance and result after the disappointment of dropping points to bottom side St Mirren in the previous match.

He said: “That was another big victory for us.

“When you start to run out of league games you want to make sure that you maximise everything you have from your season.

“It was important we had to make up for last week against St Mirren.

“I was really pleased.

“Last week I was frustrated as we felt we squandered two points at home.

“We tried to make up for that by getting the three points back at St Johnstone.

“I watched St Johnstone’s game against Rangers and they were very good.

“We knew the difficulty of the task in coming to Perth.

“They started better than us as I thought we were a wee bit limp in one or two of the challenges.

“It was important that we quicken our minds up and played the game at the level we needed to play it at.

“Once we got the first goal we were in charge of the game.

“St Johnstone had to change as Tommy (Wright) tries to go 4-4-2 and we dealt with that.

“it allowed us more space to work and we were just kicking ourselves that we hadn’t got that second goal before it came.

“Then Shinnie scored it with a very good finish off his left side, his natural side.

“From then on in we looked like a very experienced team and managed the game.

“A clean sheet and three points and a very good performance, I couldn’t ask for any more.”