Analysis: Yet more pain for Pittodrie

Aberdeen’s season hinges on finding a rapid solution to their concerning home slump.

And they have just days to do that with a rampant Rangers side coming to Pittodrie in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

It will be a concern that the Reds are struggling at home as the Ibrox side are scoring at will.

This was the second home game in succession the Reds have dropped points to teams propping up the Premiership table.

A recent 2-2 draw with bottom club St Mirren was disappointing but losing to Hamilton, fresh from a 5-0 defeat by Rangers, was far more damaging.

Aberdeen are now eight points behind second-placed Rangers and the bid to finish runners-up for a fifth successive season is rapidly slipping away.

Which puts even more pressure on Sunday’s quarter-final clash with Rangers.

Hamilton arrived at Pittodrie on the back of five straight away defeats, with no goals scored. To their credit they did not sit in.

Yet the Dons’ Pittodrie pain continued as they have taken just two points from a possible 15 at home.

The exit of Brendan Rodgers from Celtic this week inevitably raises questions about the potential repercussions to other teams.

Whether the fall-out of his departure and its timing could open up a chink in the armour at Parkhead and offer a chance of trophy glory for teams like Aberdeen.

That will be quickly rendered obsolete if the Dons do not resurrect their faltering form at Pittodrie.

Ironically despite the scoreline Aberdeen actually played better in this match than they did in the draw with St Mirren. They were denied by the woodwork three times and there is a level of misfortune about that.

However, they conceded twice at home to a side battling the drop and should not have to rely on the “rub of the green” to defeat them.

Aberdeen nearly engineered the opener on the quarter-hour mark when a slick break ended with Connor McLennan sliding a pass to Graeme Shinnie. But his weak shot from the edge of the box was easily saved.

The Dons’ defensive injury curse struck again when on-loan Derby County full-back Max Lowe was taken off injured in the 17th minute.

Soon after Dons keeper Joe Lewis produced a magnificent save to deny Mickel Miller from 10 yards.

In the 28th minute Greg Stewart met a McGinn cross 10 yards out but his glancing header cracked off the far post.

Hamilton went ahead in the 38th minute when Considine let a long ball over the top from Darian MacKinnon bounce. That allowed George OAKLEY to get on the ball and he punished it by unleashing a glorious right-footed volley from an acute angle that went in off he far post..

As they pushed forward Cosgrove volleyed just over the bar and keeper Woods saved from the striker and Considine before half-time. The woodwork again denied the Dons in the 49th minute when Cosgrove’s close-range shot hit the back post.

A superb defence-splitting pass from Stewart on the right picked out Shinnie’s run but the captain shot just wide from 12 yards.

The Dons were again frustrated by the woodwork when Dom Ball’S strike from the edge of the box cracked the bar and flew over.

Aberdeen’s were the architects of their own downfall for the second when Stewart lost possession mid way in the Dons half.

The defence was sliced open as Oakley found Lenny Sowah who broke into the box and cut back to the unmarked Mickel MILLER in acres of space who was allowed the time to pick out a low finish.

Aberdeen pressed with Considine heading wide when in a great position. More dropped points at home was met with boos from frustrated fans at full time.