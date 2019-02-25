Analysis: Skipper Shinnie strikes at the double

The importance of securing captain Graeme Shinnie on a new contract was underlined by a deadly double from the Scotland international.

For now the Dons are in limbo over whether their captain will be at the club beyond the summer.

Shinnie’s contract expires at the end of the season and he has been on the radar of Wigan, Hull and Brentford.

Aberdeen have tabled a lucrative contract to the 27-year-old.

The midfielder faces the biggest decision of his career and ideally there can be some clarity on that soon, one way or another.

There may be uncertainty over his contract situation but one thing is certain – how vital Shinnie is to the Dons.

Not only did he net two goals, the skipper was also the heart-beat of the side and drove the Reds on.

His goals helped the Dons match a club record seven straight away wins, only previously done in 1971 and 1936.

Aberdeen also have the best away record in the Premiership with 26 points from 13 games.

It is their home form which has been the Achilles heel, with two points from the last 12.

They have the opportunity to start to put that right against Hamilton on Wednesday.

In the week before the trip to Perth the Dons lost two defenders to long-term injury.

On-loan Watford centre-back Tommie Hoban is out for the rest of the season and will require surgery on cruciate ligament damage.

Selection options diminished further with the confirmation right-back Shaleum Logan will undergo surgery on an ankle injury. Logan may be touch and go to return before the end of the season.

In response Dom Ball was put in at right-back and delivered an impressive shift both defensively and offensively.

The defensive problems will be all the more frustrating having sent experienced centre-back Mark Reynolds on loan to Dundee United on transfer deadline day.

Dons boss Derek McInnes has confirmed he will look to sign a defender from the free agent market due to the lack of depth at the back.

Yet Aberdeen defended solidly and ended a run of five games without a clean sheet.

The defence will also be strengthened with Scotland international centre-back Scott McKenna returning from suspension for Wednesday.

Andy Considine produced a superb sliding tackle to deny Matty Kennedy 12 yards out in the fourth minute.

Aberdeen grabbed the lead in the 14th minute when Ball stole the ball off Kennedy before racing upfield and sliding a pass to Graeme SHINNIE.

He cut past Sean Goss before unleashing a precision shot beyond Cammy Bell from the edge of the penalty area.

Shinnie then showed his importance defensively on the half-hour mark when making up ground to tackle Chris Kane to deny him a one-on-one in on goal.

Both sides threatened, with a 12-yard shot from Gary Mackay-Steven saved, then moments later Joe Lewis tipped a Murray Davidson header over.

In the 50th minute, Shinnie burst into the box and picked out McLennan in space but he blasted over from 12 yards.

The woodwork denied Saints eight minutes later when Kennedy’s drilled cross along the face of goal deflected off the outstretched boot of Mikey Devlin and cracked off the post.

Captain SHINNIE grabbed his second goal when he won the ball on the halfway line then powered upfield before unleashing a superb left-footed 25-yard drive beyond keeper Bell.