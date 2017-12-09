McInnes hits back at Gers after Dens Park victory

Dons boss Derek McInnes today responded to Rangers’ dig after he knocked back the Ibrox club to remain at Aberdeen.

McInnes led the Dons up to second in the Premiership with a 1-0 win at Dundee just 24 hours after rejecting the Ibrox club.

The 46-year-old turned down Rangers on Thursday after the Govan club made an official approach to the Dons to speak to him about their managerial position.

In response, the spurned Ibrox outfit released a statement claiming they had “endorsed” McInnes’ decision to remain at Pittodrie because “moving to a massive club like Rangers is a big step with concomitant risk”.

McInnes said: “I am a very confident guy and I am confident in my own abilities.

“When you have had a couple of clubs willing to pay a level of compensation for me in the last few months, it probably shows we are doing an okay job.

“And we are. I back myself and I back my team.

“But everyone has an opinion.”

McInnes had initially refused to comment when questioned over Rangers’ statement. When asked if he was disappointed what it had said he changed that stance.

The Dons gaffer missed two days of training to ponder his future before confirming he was staying at Aberdeen on Thursday evening.

He insisted the main reason for remaining was because he did not want to ruin his relationship with Dons fans and the club.

McInnes was given a standing ovation by the 2,043 strong traveling Red Army when he came out of the tunnel before kick-off.

He said: “There were loads of reasons and you consider lots.

“But the one thing that underpinned the whole decision was not wanting to tarnish relationships that have been forged and built and have huge respect for.

“That is the players, supporters, staff, the chairman. I wasn’t prepared to rip that up and tarnish a reputation that we have developed here.

“Sometimes you just feel some things are really important.

“There were loads of reasons but that was probably the one that underpinned it.”

Defender Scott McKenna grabbed a second half goal to give the Reds a win that jumped them above Rangers into second spot in the table.

Asked if it was a difficult week, McInnes said: “It is how you say difficult.

“It has been a lot to consider.

“But from an official approach going in and a decision being made it was less than 48 hours so there was not any real length of time.

“It was all the speculation that went on beforehand that dragged all this out.

“It was a lot to consider. Like any walk in life when you have an opportunity to change your job or move on it is important that you consider everything.

“And I did do that.”

Aberdeen returned to winning ways after suffering back to back defeats to Rangers.

Prior to the Dens Park game Aberdeen had taken just four points from 15 as the speculation linking McInnes to Rangers built up.

He said: “It was good just to get back to concentrating on the game.

“After this we can just get back to concentrating on Aberdeen.

“It is important we do focus on the team as I want to be talking about my players performances and winning game.”

Despite sub zero temperatures and snow in the North east more than 2,000 Dons fans were at Dens Park.

McInnes said: “That was important for the supporters who have maybe been put through the ringer and not seen the best of performances in the last few weeks.

“When your team is winning supporters are happy.

“It was important we sent the supporters home happy.

“It was clear even from the warm-up at Dens Park that the supporters were eager to show their solidarity and support for everybody here and especially the team during the game.

“I was delighted we were able to send everyone connected with the team home with a smile on their faces and an important three points.”