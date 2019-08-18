Dons defeat Dundee after extra-time at Dens Park

Aberdeen produced a dramatic comeback at Dens Park to defeat Dundee 2-1 and reach the Betfred Cup quarter-finals.

The Dons required extra-time to get past Championship opposition in the City of Discovery.

Danny Johnson had put Dundee in front from the penalty spot just before half-time.

It looked as if there wasn’t going to be a route back into the tie for Derek McInnes’ men. but Andy Considine equalised in injury time and Sam Cosgrove grabbed the winner in extra-time.

Aberdeen will tackle Hearts at Tynecastle in the last-eight of the League Cup.

The Reds’ only change from Thursday’s 2-0 Europa League loss to Rijeka at Pittodrie was summer signing Craig Bryson coming in for his first start in midfield with Lewis Ferguson suspended.

Dundee enjoyed the better of the first half and had a couple of decent chances to open the scoring in the first quarter.

On 17 minutes Declan McDaid crossed from the left and Josh Todd sent the ball just wide at the back post from close range.

Six minutes later it was the woodwork which thwarted the Championship outfit.

Jamie Ness rolled a pass into Johnson who turned Considine on the edge of the area, but the striker’s left foot shot struck the right post and bounced clear.

Aberdeen also survived a penalty shoot for apparent handball by midfielder Funso Ojo before falling behind a minute from the interval.

Considine pulled Jordon Forster to the deck at a free-kick from Ness, ref WIllie Collum pointed to the penalty spot and Johnson made no mistake from 12 yards finding the bottom right corner.

The Dons started the second period at a higher tempo with Sam Cosgrove shooting wide soon after the break and Jon Gallagher’s low effort straight at keeper Jack Hamilton in the 53rd minute.

Dundee remained stubborn in defence and with Aberdeen looking to push on in the closing stages showed they could be a threat on the counter-attack with McDaid’s dipping shot from 25 yards just over.

The Reds could have levelled with eight minutes left when sub Connor McLennan was released down the right, he cut inside and had a shot blocked with Gallagher heading the loose ball towards goal and Jordon Forster clearing off the line.

Just when it looked like that might be that Aberdeen saved themselves in the first of four added minutes. Ojo’s free-kick was met powerfully by the head of Greg Leigh, Hamilton made a save diving to his right, but Gallagher played the ball back across goal and Considine managed to force it home from a couple of yards.

After the boost forcing extra time you expected Aberdeen to be stronger in the additional period and they were.

Two minutes before half-time in extra time they hit the front when Leigh got to the bye-line down the left and his deep cross found Cosgrove at the back post and the striker headed down and into the bottom left corner.

In the second half of extra time Dundee threw everything at the Dons, but they held firm to get through.

Dundee: Jack Hamilton, Cammy Kerr, Jordan McGhee, Jordon Forster, Jordan Marshall, Josh Todd (Josh Meekings 86), Shaun Byrne, Finlay Robertson (Callum Moore 98), Jamie Ness (Paul McGowan 74), Declan McDaid, Danny Johnson (Andrew Nelson 62).

Subs not used: Calum Ferrie, Max Anderson, Michael Cunningham.

Aberdeen: Joe Lewis, Shay Logan, Andy Considine, Scott McKenna, Greg Leigh, Funso Ojo, Craig Bryson (Dean Campbell 62), Jon Gallagher (Zak Vyner 119), Ryan Hedges (James Wilson 65), Niall McGinn (Connor McLennan 56), Sam Cosgrove.

Subs not used: Tomas Cerny, Scott Wright, Curtis Main.