Aberdeen return to winning ways after boss Derek McInnes knocks back Rangers

Aberdeen jumped back to second in the Premiership table over Rangers – just 24 hours after boss Derek McInnes knocked back the Ibrox club.

The Reds moved three points clear of Rangers with a 1-0 win over Dundee at Dens Park courtesy of a second half goal from defender Scott McKenna.

It was a return to winning ways after back to back defeats to Rangers, who face Ross County on Saturday, and a run that had yielded just four points from 15 before travelling to Dens Park.

It rubbed more salt into the wounds of the troubled Govan club, who failed in their bid to get McInnes to replace axed boss Pedro Caixinha.

It had been a stressful 48 hours for the Red Army since Rangers made their official approach to talk to McInnes on Tuesday, which was immediately rejected by chairman Stewart Milne.

Some Dons fans questioned if his position had now become untenable having missed training on Wednesday and Thursday to contemplate the Rangers situation.

However, it was evident even before kick-off Derek McInnes remains very much in the Red Army’s hearts.

He was the last person to emerge at Dens Park and received a standing ovation from the 2,043 strong travelling Red Army.

There were two changes to the starting 11 that lost 2-1 to Rangers, the game many expected to be McInnes’ last in the Dons dugout.

Striker Stevie May was ruled out with an ankle injury sustained in a shocking challenge from Ryan Jack in that defeat .

Winger Scott Wright dropped to the bench with Ryan Christie returning from suspension.

Teenager Frank Ross came in for his first Aberdeen start.

The 19-year-old scored a sublime free kick in the defeat to Rangers.

Aberdeen made their intentions clear as skipper Graeme Shinnie flashed a 25-yard drive wide in the third minute

Moments later Dundee’s Faissal El Bakhtaoui’s shot was straight at Joe Lewis, who collected comfortably.

Defender Andy Considine latched onto a corner kick in the 11th minute, but his 12-yard shot lacked any real power and was easily saved by keeper Elliot Parish.

Dundee were denied in the 16th minute when Lewis got down to block a powerful drive from Roarie Deacon from just inside the box.

A fantastic run by Christie from deep in midfield saw him slalom past three challenges to open up space for a shot.

His 12-yard effort flew over the bar.

A superb save from Lewis frustrated Dundee as he brilliantly tipped a 20-yard drive from Deacon over he bar.

El Bakhtaoui was next to have a shot for the home side, but his effort swerved just wide.

Christie looked up for this clash and again went on another mazy run that earned a corner kick.

For the first half he looked the more likely source of providing or engineering a breakthrough for the Reds.

Aberdeen had plenty of possession, but there was no cutting edge in that first 45.

McInnes made a change at half-time taking on centre-back Kari Arnason for Ross.

Within three minutes the Reds were ahead when Kenny McLean fired in a low delivery, which fell to the feet of Scott McKENNA, who stuck out a toe and poked it beyond Parish.

Lewis came to the rescue again in the 57th minute when he brilliantly saved a downward header from Sofien Moussa as he stretched out his right hand to tip it wide.

Dundee’s Cammy Kerr was booked in the 74th minute for a late and clumsy challenge on Christie.

Graeme Shinnie burst in on goal with 10 minutes left, but keeper Parish blocked.

Dundee pushed forward looking for a leveller with keeper Parish up for an injury time corner, but could not make the breakthrough.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Logan, Considine, O’Connor, McKenna, Shinnie, Ross, McLean, Christie, Stewart, Rooney.

SUBS: Arnason (for Ross 46),

SUBS NOT USED: Rogers, Harvie, Reynolds, Ball, Wright, Maynard.

DUNDEE: Parish, Kerr, Kamara, Moussa, O’Hara, Aurtenetxe, McGowan, El Bakhtaoui, Deacon, Hendry, Meekings.

SUBS: Allan (for McGowan), Leitch-Smith (for Deacon).

SUBS NOT USED: Ferrie, Holt, O’Dea, Curran, Waddell.

Referee: Nick Walsh