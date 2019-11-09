Aberdeen jump to third in Premiership table after 3-1 win at Ross County

Aberdeen fought back from the set-back of losing an early goal to secure a win that moved them up to third in the Premiership table.

The Dons fell behind after just five minutes to a controversial penalty for hand-ball by Lewis Ferguson. The spot-kick was converted by Josh Mullin.

However, they hit back through three super goals from Niall McGinn, Ryan Hedges and Andy Considine to secure a third straight victory.

Aberdeen made two changes to the side that defeated Kilmarnock 3-0 at Pittodrie last weekend.

Summer signing Craig Bryson returned to the starting line-up having missed the Killie match with an ankle injury.

Defender Considine also returned to the starting XI having dropped to the bench last weekend.

This was Considine’s 499th appearance for Aberdeen.

Despite netting the opener against Kilmarnock and impressing throughout, striker Curtis Main dropped to the bench with on-loan Bristol City defender Zak Vyner ruled out.

Ross County grabbed a controversial opener when a Michael Gardyne cross struck Ferguson’s arm in the fifth minute.

Referee Alan Newlands awarded a spot-kick, but the midfielder’s arms were at his side and tight into his body when the ball hit him.

Josh MULLIN drilled the penalty low beyond keeper Joe Lewis.

Moments later Greg Leigh, operating in a defensive midfield role, met a cross in from the right by Shay Logan but his effort from the edge of the box was straight at keeper Marcus Fraser.

Aberdeen equalised in the 10th minute when a free-kick was awarded 22 yards out for a foul on Sam Cosgrove.

Northern Ireland international MCGINN curled a superb effort wide of the four man defensive wall and beyond Fraser.

In the 20th minute Hedges fired a 25 yard free-kick over the bar.

Moments later Cosgrove fired in a low shot from 20 yards that took a deflection to spin wide. The resultant corner came to nothing.

Aberdeen continued to press and in the 42nd minute a cross from Logan on the right found Cosgrove 14 yards ou,t but his diving header went over.

Aberdeen went ahead in the 52nd minute when a free-kick whipped in by Ryan HEDGES eluded everyone in the box and flew into the net at the far post.

Keeper Fraser should have done better.

A minority of the travelling Aberdeen support let their club and fellow supporters down by throwing a red flare onto the pitch in the immediate aftermath of the goal.

Flares have no place in football and the culprits should be tracked down and banned.

Aberdeen could also be sanctioned for that recklessness.

In the 58th minute Lewis had to react sharply to block a 22=yard snap shot from Sean Kelly.

Aberdeen went 3-1 ahead in the 69th minute, with initial calls for a penalty for a challenge on Cosgrove. It should have been a spot-kick.

From that challenge the ball broke to Andy CONSIDINE and the defender curled in a brilliant 22-yard drive way beyond keeper Fraser.

It was a superb goal that let the referee off the hook for not awarding the spot-kick.

Moments later Ferguson came close to chipping in with another sensational goal when he fired in a powerful 30-yard strike.

The ambitious effort beat Fraser only to crash off the cross-bar.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Logan, Leigh, Considine, McKenna, Devlin, Bryson, McGinn, Hedges, Cosgrove, Ferguson.

Subs: Main (for Bryson 50), Campbell (for Hedges 78), Anderson (for Cosgrove 90)

Subs not used: Cerny, Taylor, McLennan, Gallagher.

ROSS COUNTY: Laidlaw, Fraser, Kelly, Fontaine, Morris, Gardyne, Erwin, Mullin, Spence, Henderson, Graham.

Subs: Stewart (for Erwen 57), McKay (for Graham 78), Chalmers (for Spence 78).

Subs: Baxter, Watson, Foster, Spittal..

Referee: Alan Newlands

Attendance: 6,510