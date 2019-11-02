Aberdeen brush aside Kilmarnock 3-0 as strike duo on target

Aberdeen eased past Kilmarnock 3-0 at Pittodrie with strike partnership Sam Cosgrove and Curtis Main both on target.

However, there was an injury concern for the Dons when leading scorer Cosgrove, on 16 goals this season, had to be substituted off in the 65th minute having suffered a groin injury.

Back in the starting line-up, Main netted a diving header early in the first half for his first competitive goal for the Dons since signing in the summer.

Cosgrove also headed home in the first half with Scotland international defender Scott McKenna also scoring late in the second half.

The impressive Reds completely dominated and only the heroics of keeper Laurentiu Branescu and the woodwork denied them racking up a more emphatic scoreline.

Aberdeen made two changes to the starting line-up that defeated Hamilton 1-0 away on Wednesday.

Midfielder Craig Bryson dropped out having failed a fitness test on an ankle injury that forced his substitution against Hamilton at half-time. As stated, Main came in.

Defender Andy Considine dropped to the bench with Mikey Devlin coming in.

Kilmarnock created the first opportunity in the opening minutes when Niko Hamalainen raced up the left wing before finding Eamonn Brophy with a pass inside.

Brophy shot powerfully from 25 yards but the effort flew wide.

Aberdeen went ahead in the 10th minute when Lewis Ferguson delivered a superb cross field diagonal ball from the left in behind centre-back Gary Dicker.

Striker MAIN timed his run perfectly and raced onto the cross to bullet home a diving header from six yards

Keeper Joe Lewis was called into action in the 17th minute when Rory McKenzie drilled in a vicious 25 -yard drive and the Dons captain did well to block.

Moments later Cosgrove raced into the box beyond Niko Hamailanen and fired a low shot along the face of goal and inches wide of the far post.

In the 26th minute, the big striker turned quickly at the edge of the box to shoot but his powerful drive was deflected wide.

From the resultant corner Niall McGinn crossed into the box and COSGROVE headed down and it bounced on the pitch and into the net for his 16th goal of the season.

On the half hour mark keeper, Joe Lewis blocked a point blank header from Dicker who met a free-kick delivered from the left flank by Chris Burke.

Lewis again produced a key save just before half-time when he parried a shot from Alan Power that took a deflection.

Although Lewis saw the change in direction late, he brilliantly dived to push wide.

The woodwork denied Aberdeen in the 50th minute when Cosgrove drilled in a 25-yard shot in from the right that beat keeper Branescu only to crash off the far post.

Aberdeen suffered a set-back in the 65th minute when Cosgrove had to be taken off after receiving treatment on the pitch.

Moments later, his replacement Connor McLennan fired in a powerful drive but keeper Branescu blocked.

A deserved third came for the Dons in the 81st minute when a corner kick from McLennan was flicked on by Leigh at the near post.

Defender McKENNA connected at the back post to convert from close range.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Logan, Devlin, McKenna, Leigh, Vyner, Ferguson, Hedges, McGinn, Main, Cosgrove.

Subs: Gallagher (for Hedges 57), McLennan (for Cosgrove 65), Considine (for McGinn 78)

Subs not used: Cerny, Campbell, Anderson, Wilson.

KILMARNOCK: Branescu, O’Donnell, Power, McKenzie, Dicker, Brophy, Millar, Hamalainen, Wilson, Thomas, Burke.

Subs: Hendrie (for Dicker 53), St Clair (for Burke 70), Jackson (for Millar 79)

Subs not used: Koprivec, Brindley, Barlow, Lynch.

Referee: Kevin Clancy

Attendance: 13,131