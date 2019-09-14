Manager calls for more aggression and bravery from his forwards

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has challenged his attackers to retain their aggression and bravery in possession when facing St Johnstone today.

McInnes praised his forwards for their performance in the 3-0 defeat of Ross County before the international break.

That ended a goal drought where Aberdeen had failed to score in four of the previous five games.

McInnes said: “We want a similar performance like last time out against Ross County in terms of trying to be braver with our work.

“In terms of being more positive, more aggressive with our work, and having more movement in the forward areas.

“We want more crosses into the box and to be better at set-plays as we were against Ross County.

“A lot of what we were asking and looking for from the team we got against Ross County.

“Hopefully we get a similar type of performance and a similar result.”

Today’s clash will mark an early return to Pittodrie for former Aberdeen striker Stevie May.

The striker recently left the Dons to sign a two-year contract at former club St Johnstone, where he won the Scottish Cup in 2014.

A £400,000 signing by Aberdeen from Preston North End in summer 2017, May netted just eight goals in his two seasons.

Aberdeen cancelled the final two years of May’s contract which ran until 2021 to open up the way for a move.

May is set to make his first start for Saints today having been introduced as a substitute for his debut in the 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock before the international break.

McInnes said: “I don’t think Stevie has a point to prove in terms of his effort and what he gave us.

“The goal return we were probably looking for more and I think Stevie was looking for more.

“Stevie is a boy who I know has the potential and the capabilities to go and do well again at St Johnstone.

“He could have gone out as a loan player if we wanted and he wouldn’t have been able to play against us.

“But we were keen to try to do a permanent deal. So we knew Stevie would get to face us.”

May has yet to score this year with his last goal in Aberdeen’s 4-3 defeat to Celtic on December 26.

However, his potency in Scotland was underlined when netting 27 goals in the 2013-14 season before transferring to Sheffield Wednesday for £750,000.

McInnes accepts his defence will have to nullify other threats in the St Johnstone side.

He said: “Although we clearly want to keep Stevie quiet, there are other attacking threats in the St Johnstone team.

“They have got good options in wider areas as well.

“We know we have got a job to get a clean sheet but we are going to have to set out to do that and still bring our attacking threat.”

Aberdeen are set to welcome back right-back Shaleum Logan who missed the defeat of Ross County with a groin problem. Midfielder Dean Campbell is also in contention after missing that game.

Centre-backs Scott McKenna and Ash Taylor are both out with hamstring injuries.