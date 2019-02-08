League Cup winners’ medal is memento of great time at Pittodrie for Low

Nicky Low says he will always have fond memories of his time at Aberdeen and his League Cup winners’ medal provides a permanent memento.

The midfielder played and scored a penalty in the shoot-out League Cup final victory over Inverness Caley Thistle in March 2014.

Lifting that trophy in Derek McInnes’ first season as manager at Pittodrie ended 19 years without silverware for the Reds.

Low still takes pride in being part of the squad that helped end the trophy drought.

And having been scouted by Aberdeen in Glasgow as a youngster, Low says he is now a Dons supporter.

Ahead of returning to Pittodrie with Queen of the South, the 27-year-old said: “I really enjoyed being at Aberdeen because it was a big part of my life.

“I was with the club as a young kid in the Glasgow academy and then I moved up to Aberdeen at 15 or 16 to go full-time with the club.

“After that I had a good few years with the Dons.

“What a club it is, they looked after me brilliantly and every Saturday Aberdeen are one of the first results I look for because I am a supporter now.

“I have great memories of the club, but coming back with Queen of the South hopefully we can cause an upset.

“I spent a long time at Aberdeen, most of my career so far has been spent there.

“So to have a League Cup winners’ medal to show for that is special.

“It’s something I look back on from time to time. There were a lot of fans down and it had been 19 years since Aberdeen had won something.

“So it was good to be part of the squad that brought some happiness back to the city.”