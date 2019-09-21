Injury ravaged Aberdeen scrape 2-0 win at Livingston

With six players ruled out and leading scorer Sam Cosgrove suffering a groin problem Injury ravaged Aberdeen battled to a 1-0 win at Livingston.

Andy Considine grabbed the vital winner in the first half before substitute Sam Cosgrove netted a penalty in injury time.

However Livingston warranted at least a draw and were unfortunate not to get something from the match.

Dons boss Derek McInnes had Craig Bryson, Funso Ojo, Scott Wright, Stephen Gleeson, Scott McKenna and Ash Taylor all sidelined.

That injury crisis deepened with leading scorer Cosgrove struggling with a groin problem in the build up to the trip to Livingston.

McInnes opted not to risk Cosgrove with three tough away games in a week and dropped him to the bench.

Aberdeen made three changes to the starting line up that were held 1-1 by St Johnstone at Pittodrie last weekend.

Two of those changes were enforced with midfielders Ojo and Bryson both ruled out by injuries suffered against Saints.

Ojo is out for three months with a bad hamstring tear and Bryson is sidelined for a month with an ankle injury.

In the other change leading scorer Sam Cosgrove, on 10 goals this season, was dropped to the bench with summer signing Curtis Main coming in.

Also coming into the team were teenage midfielder Dean Campbell, 18, and attacking midfielder Jon Gallagher.

There were initial fears Gallagher had suffered a fractured tibia in the draw with Saints and he was rushed to hospital for an X-ray straight after the match.

However it was confirmed there was no fracture, only a bad hematoma.

Livingston created the first clear opportunity in the 18th minute when a flick on from Steven Lawless cut open the Dons’ defence.

It found Scott Robinson breaking in on goal but keeper Joe Lewis did well to stand up and block his 12 yard drive at the near post.

Moments later Livingston again carved out a clear opportunity when Jack McMillan was one on one with Lewis only to blaze his effort over the bar.

Aberdeen grabbed the lead in the 28th minute when a corner kick from the left deep into the penalty area found Andy CONSIDINE who converted with a confident low finish from six yards out.

It was the Dons’ first significant opportunity and they made it count.

Livingston should have equalized on the stroke of half time when Marvin Bartley intercepted a slack pass from Considine and raced upfield.

Bartley slid a pass to Chris Erskine who had broken into the penalty area but with only Lewis to beat he completely mistimed his shot, swiping at clear air 12 yards out.

After the break Livingson looked the more likely to score as the Reds struggled to retain possession and offered very little in terms of attacking intention or threat.

It degenerated into route one fare.

It was dire watching in the early stages of the second half for the travelling Dons’ fans.

One positive was that the sun was out at Livingston so the Red Army could at least enjoy the heat and not shiver through a dismal second half performance.

At least they could top up their tan. It was very little consolation.

Livingston threatened in the 57th minute when Steven Lawless latched onto a cross from the right but his six yard poked shot was saved by Lewis.

The home side deserved an equalizer and it should have came in the 73rd minute when Jon Guthrie hit a half volley from eight yards that crashed off the underside of the bar then rattled the inside of the post before bouncing out.

Somehow it remained out of the net. It was a huge let off for Aberdeen.

In the 87th minute Ferguson fired a 20 yard drive inches over the bar. It was close.

It was also Aberdeen’s first real chance of a dire second half performance.

Aberdeen were awarded a penalty in injury time when Nicky Devlin brought down COSGROVE as he burst in on goal.

The striker dusted himself down to net the spot kick to add a goal for a flattering score-line.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Vyner, Devlin, Considine, Leigh, Ferguson, Campbell, Gallagher, McGinn, Hedges, Main.

Subs: McLennan (for Hedges 63), Cosgrove (for Main 67), Logan (for Vyner 75).

Subs not used: Cerny, Barron, Wilson, Anderson.

LIVINGSTON: Stewart, Devlin, Lamie, McMillan, Guthrie, Bartley, Robinson, Jacobs, Lawless, Crawford, Erskine.

Subs: Stobbs (for Erskine 46), Lawson (for Crawford 59), Tiffoney (for Robinson 65)

Subs not used: Sarkic, Sibbald, Pepe, Souda.

Referee: Nick Walsh