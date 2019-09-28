Dons set to be missing EIGHT players for clash with Rangers

Aberdeen are set to be without eight players for this afternoon’s clash with Rangers.

Craig Bryson, Funso Ojo, Scott McKenna, Scott Wright, Ash Taylor and Stephen Gleeson are all on the sidelines.

And it looks as if James Wilson, pictured, and Connor McLennan will join them on the injury list.

Wilson and McLennan were both subbed in the second half of the League Cup quarter-final defeat to Hearts on Wednesday at Tynecastle. Wilson has a knee problem and McLennan a dead leg.

Boss Derek McInnes said: “It’s not too serious but this game has come too quickly (for Wilson).

“It looks like he has strained his medial ligament but hopefully it’s just a strain and nothing too significant.

“We’ll have another look but it won’t settle in time for the game.

“Connor had two dead legs in the same area on his thigh and was struggling after half-time.

“We’re trying to do our best with boys in there but he will be up against it.

“We’ve got seven or eight out which means we’ll include younger ones.

“We’ll have a squad of 18 or 19 but we’ll be as you were the other night but without Wilson and possibly McLennan.

“We don’t have any good news coming soon – we might have McKenna back next week potentially – but for one or two others it will be after the international break.

“We have to deal with the situation and when you’re playing against good opposition in Hearts and now Rangers you’d like to be able to put your best foot forward.

“But we’ll put a team out that’s capable of getting a positive result and then we can feel a bit better about ourselves.

“We’re all sticking together and getting on with the job in hand.”