‘We can challenge Rangers and Celtic’ says Dons new boy ahead of Ibrox clash

Winger Ryan Hedges signed on at Pittodrie this summer in the belief Aberdeen can challenge Celtic and Rangers at the top of the Premiership.

That may have been questioned by critics following an indifferent start to the campaign which deepened further with a painful League Cup quarter-final exit to Hearts in a penalty shoot-out.

However, the Welsh international’s belief that Aberdeen can push the big-spending Old Firm has not diminished.

And he reckons there is no better place to start silencing the critics than today’s clash against Rangers at Ibrox.

He accepts the Dons have not performed as well as they wanted to this season but is keen to emphasise victory would slash the gap on second-placed Rangers to just one point.

He said: “People have written us off but we know as a team we can get to the heights those two (Celtic and Rangers) are at.

“I signed here to be challenging Rangers and Celtic – I still believe we can.

“If you look at our start to the season we would be a bit hard on ourselves and say we haven’t done as well as we wanted to.

“But we want to go into the upcoming international break within touching distance of Celtic and Rangers.

“We can go to Ibrox and more than match them and hopefully get a result against them.”

Aberdeen have dropped points to bottom club St Johnstone and struggling St Mirren.

Despite defeating Livingston 2-0 last weekend boss Derek McInnes admitted the second-half was “awful” to watch.

An injury problem has not helped with eight players set to be sidelined today.

Hedges said: “We know there is room for improvement but we are only four points off Rangers going to their place.

“If we can close that gap there is more to come from us in what we want to achieve.”

Aberdeen finished runners-up to Celtic in the Premiership in four successive seasons but the bid to recreate that has become tougher due to the recent spending power of Rangers.

The Ibrox club outlaid £7.5 million this summer to sign Ryan Kent from Liverpool.

Aberdeen’s only transfer fee of a summer rebuild was £125,000 to Scunthorpe for midfielder Funso Ojo.

Is it disheartening when Rangers can throw multi-millions at their squad and the Dons are on a far lesser budget?

“It is the opposite,” said Hedges. Obviously the budget at Aberdeen is nothing compared to the likes of Rangers and Celtic but I think what we have is a great team spirit.

“We are all fighting for the same cause and the players who have come in know the task at hand.”

Aberdeen defeated Rangers in Glasgow three times last season, triumphing in both cup competitions and in the Premiership.

Having joined on a three-year deal after rejecting a new contract at Barnsley following their promotion to the Championship, Hedges was not involved in those defeats of Rangers.

However, he was still aware of those wins before signing on at Aberdeen. One of nine summer signings, he is confident the new-look Dons can inflict more misery on Rangers in Glasgow.

He said: “Three wins in a season is not bad so hopefully we can recreate getting a win. Before signing I knew all about the semi final win Lewis Ferguson (1-0 win League Cup at Hampden) scored.

“Those are the kind of games you want to be involved in and one of the reasons I signed for the club.”

Ibrox is set to be at 50,817 capacity for today’s showdown.

Hedges is relishing the challenge. He said: “I played at Wembley against Tottenham in the cup and also at St James’ Park but Ibrox will be right up there in terms of crowd sizes.

“Our fans will be ready to back us all the way and it should be a great atmosphere.

“Rangers are playing well when you take out the result against Celtic when they were beaten by them in the league.

“It will be a tough game and there is a rivalry for the fans which puts an extra edge on it.

“We can all handle it.”