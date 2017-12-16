GMS inspired red hot Dons blow away Hibs to extend winning streak

Aberdeen destroyed Hibs 4-1 with a superb performance at Pittodrie to continue their recent resurgence in form.

Winger Gary Mackay-Steven was the main tormentor for the Easter Road side with a fantastic hat-trick and an assist for Graeme Shinnie’s opening goal.

Aberdeen have now won three consecutive games since boss Derek McInnes knocked back Rangers to remain at Pittodrie.

This performance, the best of the season so far, sets up the Reds perfectly for next Saturday’s Premiership clash against Celtic at Parkhead.

Aberdeen made two changes to the starting line-up that defeated St Johnstone 3-0 at Perth on Wednesday.

Winger Gary Mackay-Steven and defender Andy Considine returned with Greg Stewart and Kari Arnason out.

Icelandic international Arnason was ruled out as his wife had gone into labour on Friday night.

Midfielder Greg Tansey was ruled out with a groin injury and could be doubtful for next week’s Premiership clash with league leaders Celtic.

The Dons created the first opportunity in the 10th minute when midfielder Kenny McLean noticed keeper Ofir Marciano had drifted way off his line.

McLean attempted an audacious lob from the half-way line but it drifted well wide.

A minute later the Dons grabbed the lead with a wonderfully worked goal as Ryan Christie’s superbly judged pass found Gary Mackay-Steven on the left flank.

The winger crossed into the box and captain Graeme SHINNIE raced onto it to steer home a lethal finish.

Mackay-Steven was causing problems on the left and his cross in the 19th minute picked out striker Adam Rooney but his half-volley from 12 yards was blocked.

Winger Mackay-Steven was clearly fired up for this encounter and was providing the width that has been lacking for much of this season.

Dons keeper Joe Lewis was called into action in the 27th minute when blocking a powerful 30 yard drive from Brandon Barker.

Swift interplay from the Dons again carved open the Hibs defence as Christie slotted through a pass to Shinnie breaking in on goal.

The skipper’s powerful 25 yard shot was gathered by keeper Marciano.

A deserved second came in the 36th minute as Andy Considine played a short pass into the feet of Mackay-Steven.

The winger brilliantly nutmegged Darren McGregor before slotting a shot in via the near post.

It was a well deserved goal for Mackay-Steven who was running the Hibs’ defence ragged.

Moments later MACKAY-STEVEN doubled his tally when he dispossessed a hesitant Efe Ambrose just inside the Hibs half.

The summer signing then powered upfield before coolly slotting beyond keeper Marciano.

MACKAY-STEVEN secured his hat-trick in the 63rd minute with another superb goal as he ran along the outside of the box before rifling a curling 20 yard drive into the far corner.

The winger left to a standing ovation when replaced by Scott Wright in the 65th minute.

Aberdeen fans were chanting ‘we want five’ and thought their side had delivered in the dying minutes when Considine headed in but it was chalked off for offside.

Hibs grabbed a consolation when Anthony STOKES’ shot took a deflection off Shinnie that wrong-footed keeper Lewis in the 89th minute.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Logan, Considine, O’Connor, McKenna, Shinnie, McLean, Christie, Mackay-Steven, May, Rooney.

SUBS: Stewart (for Rooney 59), Wright (for Mackay-Steven 69), Maynard (for May 78)

SUBS NOT USED: Rogers, Reynolds, Ball, Wright, Maynard, Harvie.

HIBS: Marciano, Hanlon, Bartley, McGinn, McGeough, Murray, Stevenson, Boyle, Barker, McGregor, Ambrose.

SUBS: Stokes (for Bartley 46), Whittaker (for McGregor 46), Shaw (for Murrray 62).

SUBS NOT USED: Dabrowski, Slivka, Swanson, Porteous.

Referee: Bobby Madden