Gallagher calling for Red Army roar

New signing Jon Gallagher has called for the Red Army to cheer Aberdeen to Euro glory against RoPS tomorrow.

On loan from MLS side Atlanta United, the 23-year-old is set to make his Pittodrie debut in the Euro tie against the Finns.

He wants Pittodrie rocking.

Gallagher said: “If the fans can get right behind us at Pittodrie against RoPS we can make something special happen.

“We are going to give it our all in the tie when it comes.

“Going for the group stages is something that has been mentioned and it would be great if we could do that.”

Gallagher has featured heavily in all three pre-season friendlies and is in contention to start against RoPS at Pittodrie tomorrow.

Having played competitively with Atlanta United B less than a month ago he is match sharp.

Gallagher has racked up the most game time in pre-season of all the outfield players.

During the friendlies Gallagher has underlined his versatility by playing on the right and left wing, in midfield and also pitching in at right-back.

He is happy to play anywhere against RoPS tomorrow to help Aberdeen take a step towards securing a second qualifying round clash against Chikhura Sachkhere of Georgia or CS Fola Esch of Luxembourg.

He said: “I guess I am a victim of my own versatility but once I am out on the pitch I am happy and will do a job wherever the manager puts me.

“I will honestly do anything.

“I like to attack a bit more but if I am playing at full-back I will do a job there as well.

“At this level I probably see myself as a wide player and I am going to give everything I can with Aberdeen.”

Gallagher admits the prospect of playing in the Europa League was a factor in his moving to Pittodrie on loan.

He said: “Once Europe was mentioned I was right on board because that is a big attraction.

“I am just going to do everything I can to help the team.

“If that means starting or coming off the bench, whatever it is, I will go in with a positive mindset and do my very best.”

RoPS are languishing third bottom of the 12-team Finnish top flight after 15 games.

They lost 2-1 at home at the weekend but Gallagher insists the Dons will not underestimate the Finns’ threat.

He said: “Regardless of who you are playing you have to go out there and perform.

“The coaching staff and manager will have us well prepared for whatever is ahead.”

Aberdeen will aim to travel to Finland in the return bolstered by a victory with no away goals conceded.

He said: “I have never been to Finland before so it will be a cool experience. It will be another country to add to the list.”