Europe has given me some of my most enjoyable times as manager here says McInnes

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes insists he has brought respect on the European stage back to the club as they ready for Euro action in Finland.

The Dons will face RoPS Rovaniemi of Finland in the Europa League first qualifying round.

The first leg is scheduled for Pittodrie on Thursday July 11 although UEFA have yet to officially confirm that.

Rovaniemi is located just six kilometres south of the Arctic Circle. Of the seven potential teams the Dons could have drawn, the Finns are arguably the toughest proposition.

They are 12 games deep into their domestic campaign and play on an artificial pitch which was installed in 2009.

McInnes will lead Aberdeen into Europe for a sixth successive season. Prior to his arrival at Pittodrie in March 2013, the Dons had qualified for Europe just once in the previous 11 years.

McInnes said: “We are proud to take Aberdeen into Europe and are proud to be doing it again for another campaign.

“When I first came into the club I said at the very start that we had to get some respect back domestically and also get back into European football.

“Europe is vitally important to us as a club and I did not want us to be sitting on the outside looking in at other clubs playing there.”

The Dons were represented at the draw at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon by football operations manager Steven Gunn.

Situated in Lapland, Rovaniemi is the official home of Santa Claus and the Dons will hope to be in Europe during the build-up to Christmas by making the lucrative group stages.

The final match of the group stages is on December 12.

McInnes has yet to lead the Dons beyond the third qualifying round, where they have exited in four of the last five seasons.

Last season they landed Premier League Burnley in the second qualifying round but exited 4-2 on aggregate.

Now McInnes will begin studying footage and will source scouting reports on Rovaniemi, who qualified for Europe by finishing second in the top flight.

Rovaniemi have yet to rediscover that form as they sit third bottom of the Finnish Veikkausliiga table with 14 points from a possible 36. They were in league action last night, defeating FC Lahti 2-1 away.

McInnes is relishing the opportunity to face Rovaniemi.

He said: “Europe has given me some of my most enjoyable times as a manager here.

“I love finding out about the opponents when you draw them in Europe.

“I also enjoy the pace of European football and everything else that goes with competing on that stage.”

Rovaniemi will compete in Europe for a third straight year and have yet to lose on the artificial pitch at their 2,800-capacity Rovaniemen Keskuskentta during that Euro run.

McInnes said: “Domestically there is a lot on it and there can also be a lot of pressure especially when you play teams like Celtic, Rangers and the other big games.

“European football can offer that little release from domestic football as you are facing new opponents

“It is clear from our attendances at Pittodrie for European ties and also the way the fans travel to back us in the Europa League just how much they enjoy it as well.”

Aberdeen were today set to return from the summer break for pre-season training with the day spent undertaking fitness tests on the squad.

They will jet out to Cork in the Republic of Ireland for a week-long training session at the Fota Island Resort on the coast.

Aberdeen will face Connah’s Quay Nomads next Saturday in a friendly as the build-up to the showdown with the Finnish outfit begins. Nomads face Kilmarnock in the Europa League.

Aberdeen had just over a month off, although the players were all given a fitness programme to follow during the summer to ensure they return to Pittodrie in good shape.

Defenders Scott McKenna and Mikey Devlin had less time off as they were on international duty with Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium.

McInnes said: “Sometimes your reward from a season comes from getting that European football. Being in Europe also helps you get through pre-season.”

McInnes has completed three new signings ahead of the Euro clash with Ryan Hedges secured on a three-year contract.

The winger rejected the offer of a new deal from Barnsley following their promotion to the Championship.

Hedges will replace Scotland cap Gary Mackay-Steven, who is set to sign for Portsmouth.

Striker Curtis Main was also signed on a two-year contract having rejected the offer of a new deal with the Steelmen. Aberdeen beat Hearts to Main’s signature.

Centre-back Ash Taylor returned to Pittodrie on a two-year contract having left for Northampton Town in 2017. Taylor had a year left on his contract at League Two Northampton, who wanted a six-figure sum for the defender.

However, that final year was terminated by mutual consent, opening the way for a Pittodrie return for the former Don.

McInnes aims to secure further signings. He said: “It is my job now to build a squad that’s ready for Europe.”