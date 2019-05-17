Youngster Ross pens new Aberdeen deal

Aberdeen youngster Ethan Ross has signed a new two-year deal with the club, it has been announced.

Midfielder Ross, 17, is a hot prospect for the future, having won the club’s Development Player of the Year Award last night.

He has also featured five times for the first team this season.

📝Ethan Ross signs on for another two years We are delighted to announce that our 2018/19 Development Player of the Year, Ethan Ross, has signed a new deal at the club. Find out more ➡ https://t.co/VjgRq8NiGd#StandFree pic.twitter.com/8OyxvMcNoV — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 17, 2019

Ross said: “I’m delighted to finally get it done and now I can focus on pushing on next season. My aim was to make my debut by the end of the season so to be sitting here after a few appearances under my belt already, it is brilliant.

“I just want to push on over the next two years as well.”