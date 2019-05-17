Friday, May 17th 2019 Show Links
Youngster Ross pens new Aberdeen deal

by Ryan Cryle
17/05/2019, 10:35 am Updated: 17/05/2019, 10:35 am
© Aberdeen FCEthan Ross.
Aberdeen youngster Ethan Ross has signed a new two-year deal with the club, it has been announced.

Midfielder Ross, 17, is a hot prospect for the future, having won the club’s Development Player of the Year Award last night.

He has also featured five times for the first team this season.

Ross said: “I’m delighted to finally get it done and now I can focus on pushing on next season. My aim was to make my debut by the end of the season so to be sitting here after a few appearances under my belt already, it is brilliant.

“I just want to push on over the next two years as well.”

