Young Aberdeen FC star sets sights on Shire Cup success

Young Don Michael Ruth is targeting success in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Aberdeen’s reserves are through to the quarter-final of the famous old tournament after Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Deveronvale.

Later this month Paul Sheerin’s Reds tackle Banks o’ Dee in the quarter-final.

Striker Ruth, a summer signing from Queen’s Park, has aspirations to go all the way and win the Shire Cup for the 36th time in Aberdeen’s history.

The 17-year-old said: “Being into the next round means we’ll get another hard game.

“These games are good for us against older men, so we want to have more of them.

“The aim right now is to try to go on and win the cup.

“If we play to our best we feel we could go on and win the cup, but it will be hard.

“Games like Wednesday’s are a challenge for us.

“We’ve had the same in pre-season, we’re playing against older men, it’s more physical.

“So they are tough games but it’s good to have them and get us started for the season ahead.”

Ruth netted the second goal at Princess Royal Park on Wednesday from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

For the first 65 minutes, Dons first-teamer Stevie May was alongside him in attack.

May was getting minutes after a proposed move back to St Johnstone fell through last weekend.

Ruth enjoyed playing alongside the Scotland cap and added: “I can take a lot from Stevie’s game. Playing beside him, you notice different runs and movements that he makes.

“Watching him and playing off him, it was good to see what he was doing.

“He worked hard for us and showed a great attitude in helping us get into the next round.

“Overall I thought we deserved the win in the end against Deveronvale.

“It was a difficult game, but once we got the first goal we handled it well and managed to win.

“It was all about getting the first goal with the way the game went. Then at the end I was trying to get up the pitch and get another chance.

“Once I was in the box a defender put a tackle in on me and I took the penalty and scored, which was good.”

Ruth joined the Dons in June from Queen’s Park.

He had made 10 appearances for the Spiders’ first team.

After coming to Pittodrie, he is enjoying the challenge of trying to impress in the reserves and in time make progress towards Derek McInnes’ first team.

He said: “I’ve settled in well. Full-time football is different coming from part-time.

“I’m trying to get myself as fit as possible and I feel I’m getting fitter and it’s been enjoyable so far.

“I’m enjoying the games we’ve played.

“Having played under-18s and reserves and a bit of first team at Queen’s Park, this is a different challenge. But I’m enjoying it and want to keep improving.”