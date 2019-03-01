You Shinnie be doubting him, says former Dons captain Anderson

Former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson insists the commitment of skipper Graeme Shinnie cannot be questioned.

Shinnie is out of contract in the summer and has yet to decide on his future.

A number of English Championship clubs are tracking the 27-year-old, who joined the Dons from Inverness Caley Thistle in the summer of 2015.

Despite his future being up in the air, Shinnie’s performances haven’t dipped and he has once again been a key player for the Reds.

Anderson, who made more than 400 Dons appearances in two spells with the club, believes Shinnie’s high-quality displays will continue for the rest of the season as Aberdeen compete in the Scottish Cup and Premiership.

Anderson said: “I don’t think you could ever question Graeme’s commitment to the club.

“Whether he signs another contract with Aberdeen or goes elsewhere is a situation where he has to do what is right for his family.

“I also know how much Aberdeen means to him so I don’t think the fans can be in any doubt that every time he plays the commitment will be there.

“That is the kind of person he is and that was demonstrated last Saturday when he scored two goals.

“The nature of football is that players with the ability of Graeme will attract attention from other clubs. But it has been shown throughout this season that he is a very important player for Aberdeen.

“He’s very highly thought of within the club and everyone appreciates the effort he puts in playing for the football club.

“He will have to weigh everything up when making his decision about next season.

“It would be a massive boost if he decides to stay. Retaining your best players is a massive part of the manager’s job when it comes to shaping a squad.

“When transfer windows are open managers will always be looking for players, to try to push the team forward, but retaining your best players is as big a job as looking to bring in new players.”

On Sunday Aberdeen will look to reach the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup when they face Rangers in the last eight at Pittodrie.

The Dons haven’t lifted the trophy since 1990 but under manager Derek McInnes there have been a number of close shaves.

In 2014 and last year the Reds reached the last four and in 2017 they were beaten in the final by an injury-time goal from Celtic’s Tom Rogic.

Anderson hopes this can be the year the wait for Scottish Cup glory ends.

The Formartine United assistant manager added: “Before we won the League Cup in 2014 there was a lot made of how long it had been since the club had won a cup.

“When Aberdeen do manage to get their hands back on the Scottish Cup the city will be delighted and it will provide a boost to the whole area.

“Hopefully this can be the year that happens because they have been close in the last few years.

“I think the good thing is that they are giving themselves opportunities to win cup competitions because consistently Aberdeen have reached the latter stages. This is a difficult draw but it’s a difficult draw for Rangers as well and the Aberdeen players will be relishing their opportunity this weekend.”

In the last meeting between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie last month two goals from Alfredo Morelos were crucial as the Gers won 4-2.

Former centre-back Anderson believes the partnership of Mikey Devlin and Scott McKenna can shackle the Colombian.

He said: “It was disappointing that earlier in the season Mikey and Scott had been starting to build a really good relationship in defence then it has been disrupted due to injury and suspension, which was a shame because you could really see the development of the partnership.

“Not only that but during that period there was a settled back four, which helps as well.

“They will be fully aware that to win this game they will need to have a solid platform at the back to let the attackers go on and score goals.”