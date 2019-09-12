You can learn so much from Bale says Aberdeen’s Wales international Hedges

Winger Ryan Hedges is confident training alongside Real Madrid star Gareth Bale will improve his performances with Aberdeen.

The 24-year-old summer signing is back at Pittodrie after a week working alongside four-time Champions League winner Bale with the Wales squad.

Hedges did not add to his cap tally in the 2-1 Euro 2020 qualifier defeat of Azerbaijan or the 1-0 friendly win over Belarus.

However, the Reds winger picked up valuable tips from the one-time world’s most expensive player that he aims to utilise in his club football.

Hedges said: “I definitely learn from players like Gareth Bale.

“You can learn so much from one of the best players in the world.

“Wales have such a strong squad as well, I can always take things from my time with them.

“Every player in the squad has that quality that got them to where they are.”

Bale netted a late winner in Cardiff to secure a narrow win over Azerbaijan.

Wales are fourth in Group E, although trail leaders Croatia by four points and second-placed Slovakia by three.

Crucially, the Welsh have a game in hand on both teams.

Not only was Hedges training alongside arguably the best winger in the world in Bale, he is also working under Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs.

Welsh manager Giggs was one of the world’s greatest wingers, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues and four FA Cups.

However, Hedges is quick to emphasise there are many more top-class talents in the squad he can take tips from.

He said: “As well as Bale the Wales squad also have Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), although he dropped out (due to injury).

“There’s also Dan James (Manchester United) and Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) playing in the Premiership.

“There is no reason why I cannot learn from players like that.”

Hedges has played three times for his country and moved to Aberdeen in the summer in a bid to add to that cap tally. Welsh boss Giggs rewarded Hedges’ performances in Barnsley’s promotion push to the Championship by giving him game time.

Barnsley offered Hedges a new deal, but after starting just five of his 21 games in the promotion push, he opted to move to Pittodrie to get more action.

Giggs had advised the 23-year-old he needed regular matches to add to his three caps.

Hedges, who is set to face St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Saturday, said: “The reason for coming here to Aberdeen was to still be in the Welsh squad.

“It is always great to get that international recognition when being called up to a squad.”

Hedges left for international duty with Wales on a high having scored and set up a goal in the 3-0 league win over Ross County.

The winger has made a strong impact since signing a three-year deal at Pittodrie this summer.

He said: “It is always nice to get goals and assists but the main thing was the three points.

“You don’t want to go into an international break on the back of a loss because that is what you end up thinking about.

“After getting the win against County, the lads who were not away on international duty had a few days to rest, recover and get ready for the next game.”

Fellow winger Niall McGinn was also on international duty and started for Northern Ireland in the 2-0 Euro 2020 qualifying loss to Germany.

Both Hedges and McGinn returned to the starting line-up against Ross County having been dropped to the bench for the 0-0 draw with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park the previous week.

Hedges insists that is proof of the depth in attack within the Aberdeen squad.

He said: “You only have to look at the players who came in for the game against Kilmarnock – and then Niall and myself both came in for the match against Ross County.

“You can see the strength in depth we have all over the park.”