Wright ready to make mark for Aberdeen in life after Shinnie

For Scott Wright, seeing Graeme Shinnie leave Aberdeen was bittersweet.

When the Dons skipper departed Pittodrie for Derby County at the end of his contract this summer there were mixed emotions for Wright.

On the one hand the 21-year-old was delighted to see his captain earn a dream move down south to a club with aspirations to reach the English Premier League.

But on the other Wright was sad to see a friend and mentor leave the Reds.

Shinnie and winger Wright lived close to one another in Balmedie and became friends.

Wright said: “Me and Graeme stayed close to each other and he looked after me a lot both on and off the pitch.

“He was a great friend of mine and I’ll be able to keep in touch with him.

“It’s disappointing to see him go – but at the same time I’m delighted to see him go because he has waited for an opportunity like Derby for a wee while.

“It’s one he’s worked hard for and it’s one he thoroughly deserves.

“It’s bittersweet for me, but it’s a great move for him and his family and I’m delighted for him.

“Hopefully he can force his way into their team and become a Premier League player down there.

“We started a car pool coming in and out to training.

“Graeme did a lot for me and he knows I’m thankful for that and I always will be.”

As is the way in football when players leave they are replaced and it’s been no different at Pittodrie this summer.

Dons boss Derek McInnes has made eight additions to his squad.

Ryan Hedges, Curtis Main, Ash Taylor, Craig Bryson, Jon Gallagher, Greg Leigh, James Wilson and Funso Ojo have all been signed.

Winger Hedges and the versatile Gallagher both started and impressed last Thursday in the 2-1 Europa League first qualifying round tie first leg against RoPS Rovaniemi at Pittodrie.

Some of the new signings will have roles tomorrow in the return leg in Lapland – however, Ojo won’t be one as he was signed after the UEFA deadline to register players for the first qualifying round.

Wright has been impressed with the new recruits and added: “There’s been a lot of new signings over the summer.

“But it’s been good and the new boys are settling in well and we already know Ash Taylor.

“These signings are going to add something to our team that we didn’t have before.

“It’s been easy for Ash to settle in because he knows everyone at the club already, which is good.

“But the other boys have settled in well and they’re ready to play their part.

“I’ve been really impressed with them in training already.”

After spending the second half of last season on loan at Dundee this is an important campaign for Wright.

He hopes to become a regular for Aberdeen, although he faces plenty of competition.

Pittodrie gaffer McInnes has strikers Sam Cosgrove, Main, Wilson and Stevie May at his disposal as well as attackers Niall McGinn, Connor McLennan, Hedges, Gallagher and Wright.

Youth academy graduate Wright started last week against Finnish side RoPS and says when he gets opportunities this term it’s down to him to take them.

He said: “There are always going to be opportunities across the season with injuries or suspension.

“Hopefully the manager with the squad we’ve got here does have a selection headache.

“Over the season you will get a chance which is important.

“The manager has a squad where there is plenty of competition and it’s about trying to nail down a spot and make it your own.”