Wright calls on Aberdeen to beat Livingston and keep close to Premiership rivals

Scott Wright has called on the Dons to finish 2018 with a win to keep pace with the teams above them at the top of the table.

Aberdeen end the year against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena tomorrow.

The Reds had a run of four wins on the spin halted by Celtic on Boxing Day as the Hoops triumphed 4-3 in a thriller at Pittodrie.

Defeat dropped Derek McInnes’ team to fourth in the Premiership. They are six points behind leaders Celtic, three behind Rangers in second and two behind Kilmarnock in third.

With it being so tight at the top this season Wright wants Aberdeen to finish the year with a win to make sure they are in contention at the top going into January’s winter break and the second half of the season.

With Rangers and Celtic facing each other at Ibrox tomorrow, a win for the Reds would see them gain ground on at least one of the Glasgow teams.

Winger Wright said: “It’s important to get three points before the break.

“With such a long time before our next game the manager will really want us to get three points and look to climb up the table again.

“We know what they are like and the manager will structure a game plan for them after looking at the Celtic game.

“It’s about taking the positives from Celtic and totally focusing on the weekend.

“We are in the mix at the top of the table just now.

“It has been a really tight league this year and we don’t want to be sitting looking saying ‘it’s good that it’s tight at the top’ and we’re not up there.

“We want to be right in about it at the top of league and hopefully we can be. That does make it important to win against Livingston.

“It’s a simple phrase, but all we can do is take things game by game and make sure we prepare right for the Livingston game.”

Victory tomorrow in West Lothian would see Aberdeen finish 2018 with a points total of 39 from their 21 league games.

Wright believes that would be an adequate return and the 21-year old added: “I think that was roughly where we were at this time of the season last season.

“It is a case of taking it game by game.

“We know we are a strong team and we have had quite a strong December.

“We’re not going to take this game lightly just before the break.

“We need to go into it and give 100% and I’m sure we will.”

Wright was disappointed to lose to Celtic on Boxing Day after Brendan Rodgers’ team prevailed in an enthralling encounter.

The game had been poised at 2-2 in the final 10 minutes but a couple of quickfire goals from Odsonne Edouard and Scott Sinclair meant Lewis Ferguson’s 90th-minute volley wasn’t enough for the Dons to take something.

However, Wright believes they can take some positives and said: “It was a case of trying to really push and get at them and not a case of just sitting back and admiring that they are a good team.

“We know they are a good team but we had to go and play to our strengths.

“We had to see how that played out and it was just unfortunate how it panned out at the end of the game.

“The gaffer was obviously disappointed with the result – but he was happy with how we played.

“We stuck to his gameplan, it was unfortunate the way the game panned out.

“But we’ll take positives from it and come in and work hard again for the last game before the break against Livingston.”

Wright was a half-time sub for Aberdeen on Boxing Day.

He replaced Niall McGinn at the break with the Northern Ireland international struggling with a groin strain. Wright his hoping to keep his place in the side for the last game of 2018 against Livi.

He said: “I definitely want to try to keep my place. Things like injuries happen in football and sometimes that is how boys end up getting their shot.

“For me it’s just a case of trying to grab my chance.”