Aberdeen winger Mackay-Steven’s future to be decided

Aberdeen have not given up hope of persuading Gary Mackay-Steven to sign a new deal at Pittodrie.

Dons boss Derek McInnes has planned to hold talks with the 28-year-old this week in a final bid to convince him to stay.

The Scotland international winger’s contract is set to expire on June 30.

Mackay-Steven is wanted by MLS side New York City and has yet to make a decision on his future.

The winger confirmed he was to discuss his future with his agent and family, but staying at Aberdeen remained a possibility.

Now McInnes will hold talks in a final bid to try to convince Mackay-Steven to stay – or get closure on the matter one way or another.

Mackay-Steven recently confirmed that whatever his decision, he will inform McInnes first out of respect for the Aberdeen manager.

Although McInnes hopes Mackay-Steven will opt to remain, he has already been looking at other options should he leave.

Losing Mackay-Steven would be another blow as winger Niall McGinn is set to miss the opening Europa League ties as he recovers from surgery on ankle ligament damage.

However, winger Frank Ross is scheduled to return after a long-term absence due to a back complaint when the Dons return for pre-season in late June.

Aberdeen will jet out to Cork in the Republic of Ireland where they will face Connah’s Quay Nomads of Wales in a friendly on Saturday June 29.

Ross, who signed a new one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months on Tuesday, has not featured for the Dons since starting in the 1-1 draw at Hibs on August 25.

McInnes said: “The likelihood is Frank will be back for pre-season.

“Frank has had a really frustrating, difficult time with his injury and trying to get to the bottom of it.

“It is his back. Sometimes with a lot of younger players they go through these growth stages and mature at different stages.

“Hopefully with pre-season work he will be back and fully functional.”

McInnes faces a hectic summer transfer window that has been given more urgency with the looming Europa League fixtures.

The Dons kick-off their Euro bid at the first qualifying round stage on Thursday July 11.

While Mackay-Steven’s future remains murky, the Dons have definitely lost captain Graeme Shinnie who has joined Championship Derby County on a three-year deal.

Loan players Dom Ball (Rotherham), James Wilson (Manchester United), Max Lowe (Derby) and Greg Stewart (Birmingham) have also left.

Defender Greg Halford has exited Pittodrie following the end of his short-term deal.

McInnes has already opened up talks with Ball on the possibility of securing the versatile defender-midfielder on a permanent deal.

Ball’s contract is set to expire with Rotherham, who have confirmed he will not be offered an extended stay.

Striker Wilson will also be a free agent as his contract with Manchester United is set to expire on June 30.

The Old Trafford club have opted not to initiate a one-year extension clause for Wilson.

McInnes is keen to secure the striker on a permanent deal, but can only offer a fraction of the wages – reportedly £30,000 per week – he has been on at Old Trafford. He would have to accept a massive wage drop to sign on at Pittodrie.

However, it is understood Wilson is open to a return to the Granite City.

McInnes also wants to secure the loan return of left-back Lowe from Derby County.

Rangers have also made an approach to Derby with a view to securing the 22-year-old next season.

Lowe has indicated that if he is to be sent out on loan he would prefer an Aberdeen return.

Meanwhile, McInnes had been keen on securing Stewart, who is also set to go out of contract at Birmingham.

However, the attacker looks set to choose a permanent deal at Rangers.

McInnes has also beaten Hearts to the capture of Motherwell striker Curtis Main.

The 26-year-old’s contract is up at Well and a deal is close to being finalised for a move to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen gaffer McInnes has also targeted a return for former Aberdeen centre-back Ash Taylor.

The defender is a free agent having had the final year of his contract at League Two Northampton Town recently terminated by mutual consent.

Taylor, who spent three seasons at Pittodrie before leaving in 2017, was recently in Aberdeen for talks.