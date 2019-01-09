Aberdeen winger Mackay-Steven back in training and in contention for Scottish Cup tie with Stenhousemuir

Dons winger Gary Mackay-Steven today made his return to full training after missing eight games with concussion.

The Scotland international will now be in contention for a comeback to action in the Scottish Cup fourth round against Stenhousemuir.

There were no new signings with the Reds on day one of their training camp in Dubai.

Mackay-Steven completed a full session at Aberdeen’s warm-weather training at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence.

The winger sustained concussion when knocked unconscious in a sickening clash of heads with Dedryck Boyata in the 1-0 Betfred Cup final loss to Celtic on December 2.

The 28-year-old was rushed to hospital after the head knock, but was released later that night.

In another fitness boost for the Dons, centre-back Mikey Devlin also returned to light training after six weeks out with a foot ligament injury.

It is understood Devlin hopes to be up to full training by the time the Reds jet back to Scotland on Monday.

The 25-year-old has been out since sustaining the injury while training with the Scotland squad in mid-November ahead of the Uefa Nations League game with Albania.

Centre-back Mark Reynolds, out since July following knee surgery, also came through full training and will be in contention for the Scottish Cup game.

Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn, who missed the 2-1 win at Livingston with a groin injury, also took part in full training.

Right-back Shaleum Logan, who was taken off in the first half at Livingston having sustained a hamstring injury, did work with the physios.

Aberdeen touched down in Dubai in the early hours of this morning and were put through a session by boss Derek McInnes and his coaching staff at 11.30am local time.

The Dons are still working on organising a friendly for Sunday.

Striker Bruce Anderson (calf) and midfielder Frank Ross (back injury) both remained at Pittodrie to continue their rehabilitation.

Rising youth stars Ethan Ross and Miko Vertanen have both been taken across to the United Arab Emirates to train with the first team.