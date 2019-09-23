Willie Miller: Dean can stick out for Dons during injury crisis

Injuries mean Aberdeen’s next few games are an opportunity for Dean Campbell to establish himself in midfield.

Last week central midfielders Funso Ojo and Craig Bryson were both ruled out with injuries.

It’s most likely it will be 2020 before Ojo returns for the Dons after a hamstring tear.

Fellow summer signing Bryson is set to be out for a month with an ankle problem.

If Campbell, pictured above, is selected in Aberdeen’s midfield then it’s up to him to make the most of his chance.

Although Bryson and Ojo being out is a blow for the Dons, this is the sort of break Campbell will have been looking for.

The teenager will be hoping to perform well and then make it difficult for Derek McInnes to leave him out once the injuries have cleared.

Campbell, 18, has impressed in pre-season and last season when he played so it’s up to him to continue to develop.

The youth development system at Pittodrie has had success in recent years with players forcing their way into the first team.

Scott McKenna has become established in defence with Connor McLennan also showing he has a big part to play in attack.

Now it’s time for Campbell to seize his opportunity.