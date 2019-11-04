Will striker Cosgrove break 40-year-old Aberdeen record?

Aberdeen blew Kilmarnock away at Pittodrie on Saturday, running out 3-0 winners.

Here are chief football writer Sean Wallace’s takeaways from the fourth-placed Dons’ second win on the spin:

Cosgrove’s on Joey’s heels

Prolific goal-getter Sam Cosgrove maintained his impressive scoring form with his 16th goal of the season.

He netted 20 goals last season and looks destined to smash that tally by Christmas.

Could Cosgrove be the first player since Joe Harper in the 1978-79 campaign to hit the 30-goal mark for Aberdeen in a season?

The Main event

Curtis Main grabbed his first competitive goal for the Dons in only his fourth start since his signing.

The striker has struggled to make an impact with Sam Cosgrove primarily utilised as a lone striker.

Main last started in the 1-1 draw with Hibs on October 5 – the last time Aberdeen tried 4-4-2 like they did against Killie – but was sent off early in the second half.

This time he made the most of his chance.

Dominating Killie

Aberdeen’s impressive form against Kilmarnock continued.

The Rugby Park side have won just once in the last 26 games against Aberdeen in all competitions.

Whether it’s now-Scotland boss Steve Clarke or replacement Angelo Alessio, Derek McInnes has their number.

It moved Aberdeen four points clear of Killie.

Bryson’s bad luck

Midfielder Craig Bryson’s injury problems since his summer arrival continued as he failed to make the squad.

Bryson was substituted at half time in the 1-0 defeat of Hamilton having rolled an ankle.

Ankle injuries have derailed Bryson’s campaign, with him starting just five games.

Derek McInnes is confident Bryson will be fit to face Ross County on Saturday.