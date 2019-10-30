Why do Hamilton and Aberdeen rarely play at 3pm on a Saturday?

Tonight’s Premiership clash with Hamilton sees Aberdeen attempt to bounce back from their dismal 4-0 loss to Celtic on Sunday.

The Dons players and management have been open about how glad they are to have another game so soon after the high-profile defeat to Neil Lennon’s side.

However, it’s another long midweek trip to play Accies – the seventh of Derek McInnes’ tenure to not be scheduled for 3pm on a Saturday.

When have the Dons played Accies away?

Hamilton came up to the top-flight ahead of the 2014/15 Premiership campaign, the year following McInnes’ first full term at Pittodrie.

In the time since, the Dons have played Accies at 3pm on a Saturday just once, with the sides meeting in Hamilton on Friday (once), Sunday (twice), Tuesday (twice) or Wednesday (once) instead.

Why the games are scheduled like this is unclear, but it’s understood it’s not a preference of the clubs and clearly a headache for north-east Dons fans – especially in the winter months.

The Reds’ form away at Hamilton since 2014 has been mixed – something which could be tied in to the scheduling, when you consider Hamilton have finished near the bottom of the Premiership in each of the last five seasons, while McInnes’ team have been league runners-up four times and fourth once.

In the seven Hamilton-Aberdeen games outside of the Saturday 3pm slot, the Dons have won three, lost three and drawn one. The teams also drew in the solitary Saturday afternoon fixture, but because it’s only one game no comparison can be drawn.

Here’s the full list of Hamilton-Aberdeen meetings during Derek McInnes’ tenure:

Premiership

Friday, October 17, 2014 (7.45pm kick-off) – Hamilton 3 v Aberdeen 0

Sunday, February 15, 2015 (3.30pm kick-off) – Hamilton 0 v Aberdeen 3

Sunday, November 22, 2015 (12.30pm kick-off) – Hamilton 1 v Aberdeen 1

Tuesday, October 25, 2016 (7.45pm kick-off) – Hamilton 1 v Aberdeen 0

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 (7.45pm kick-off) – Hamilton 1 v Aberdeen 0

Saturday, November 4, 2017 (3pm kick-off) – Hamilton 2 v Aberdeen 2

Wednesday, January 23, 2018 (7.45pm kick-off) – Hamilton 0 – Aberdeen 3

League Cup

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 (7.45pm kick-off) – Hamilton 0 v Aberdeen 1

What about the games at Pittodrie?

Where a comparison can be made is the games between the sides in the Granite City.

These meetings have followed a similar pattern in terms of scheduling, with only two Saturday 3pm kick-offs and six midweek or Sunday games.

Of these non-Saturday games where the Dons haven’t been the team travelling three-plus hours, they’ve won five of six.

The reverse fixtures being scheduled this way is obviously also not ideal for Accies fans, with one midweek fixture seeing Hamilton bring less than 30 supporters to Pittodrie.

This season’s schedule will see the teams meet in midweek twice again.

The current schedule is as follows:

Fountain of Youth Stadium

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 (7.45pm kick-off)

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 (7.45pm kick-off)

Pittodrie Stadium

Saturday, December 14, 2019 (3pm kick-off)