McInnes not sure if McKenna will still be an Aberdeen player next week

Boss Derek McInnes today confirmed he is not 100% sure Scott McKenna will still be an Aberdeen player next week.

The defender was the subject of bids of £3 million from Nottingham Forest and QPR at the weekend that were rejected by the Dons.

It is understood Forest are set to come in with an improved offer to test Aberdeen’s resolve to retain the Scotland international who the Reds value at £10m.

The English transfer window closes next Thursday (5pm).

Should Aberdeen progress past FC Chikhura Sachkhere tonight, they will be in action next Thursday against HNK Rijeka.

McInnes wants McKenna, 22, to still be at the Dons for that tie, but admits a club could come in with a bid that would change that.

The manager also confirmed, if Aberdeen see off the Georgians, he will look to sign a defender in reaction to a back-line injury crisis.

Asked if he anticipated McKenna still being at Pittodrie when the English window closes, McInnes said: “Who knows? I can’t control that really. As it stands yes.

“But it is up to other clubs to make us change our minds.

“We are not encouraging any offers.

“I want to keep my players.

“There may well be further interest and other offers coming in, but that is not what I am thinking about at the minute and neither is Scott. We will deal with that if it rises.

“Our concentration is just on this game against Chikhura.”

Aberdeen rejected a bid of £6.5m last summer from then-Championship Aston Villa, which would have reached that figure with incremental payments and performance bonuses.

A bid of £3.5m from Celtic was also kicked into touch last year.

Asked if the Dons had a figure in mind that could force their hand to sell McKenna, McInnes said: “They probably have, but it is the chairman and the board that will deal with that side of it.

“Whatever that figure is there is still a bit to go before it would be met.”

Aberdeen are braced for further interest in McKenna before the English window closes.

McInnes said: “The English window closes next week and everyone is starting to get a bit edgy down there.

“Everything is starting to quicken now and you will see the amount of transfers in England will go through the roof.

“They call it a transfer window over a period, but it only really hots up in the last week.

“You just need to react to whatever comes our way.”

With McKenna contracted until summer 2024, the Dons are very much in the driving seat.

Even if McKenna remains at Pittodrie beyond the closure of the English window, McInnes will still look to sign a defender should the Dons progress in Europe, due to injury problems.

Centre-back Ash Taylor is out having torn a hamstring in Tbilisi.

Mikey Devlin is also sidelined with a hamstring injury. Greg Leigh is in contention to return from an ankle injury to make his competitive debut tonight.

McInnes was previously interested in signing former St Johnstone centre-back Joe Shaughnessy, who is a free agent and was recently on trial Southend United.

A pre-contract offer was tabled to Shaughnessy last season, but the parties couldn’t agree terms.

McInnes later signed Taylor on a two-year deal folllowing the centre-back’s release from Northampton Town.

McInnes said: “When putting a squad together I always try to work with seven defenders if I can. We are working with six at the minute as we were trying to utilise the budget.

“I am hoping we can try to get another defender in, certainly if we get through this tie.

“That would just be us reacting to the injuries we have defensively.

“Greg Leigh has trained for the last three days and is back in the squad, which gives us a natural full-back as he was brought in to play that role.

“It has been a bit stop-start for Greg with injury.

“We made the decision for him to not travel (to Georgia) last week so we could work closely with him to give every chance of Greg being fit for this week.

“Mikey Devlin is still out, but is making decent progress.

“Ash Taylor has been scanned as we wanted to let the swelling go down on the injury a bit.

“We are waiting on the report so we do not know the full extent yet, but it looks like a significant tear on his hamstring.

“It looks like he will certainly be out for a few games.”