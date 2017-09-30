When we have superiority, we have to ram it home and be ruthless says McInnes

Ruthless instead of toothless, boss Derek McInnes today demanded the Dons produce an immediate transformation from their last game at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen were today set to host St Johnstone and after drawing their last home match McInnes wants a return to winning ways at Pittodrie to keep the heat on league leaders Celtic.

McInnes was left furious after the Reds’ previous home match when they blew a position of dominance against the Premiership’s bottom team to drop two costly points.

Aberdeen were 1-0 up and coasting against a struggling Kilmarnock side they had beaten in 13 consecutive matches.

Then they took their foot off the gas and were punished as Killie drew 1-1.

Victory for the Dons today would keep the gap on Premiership leaders Celtic to two points, providing the Hoops defeat Hibs.

Celtic have been rocked by the injury absences of Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong.

McInnes is determined to go into the international break hot on the Celts’ tails.

He said: “We have the motivation as we are two points behind Celtic. We are keen to try to have it at two points at the very most going into the international break.”

Since the Reds drew with Killie they have suffered the low of a dismal exit in the League Cup quarter-final, losing 3-0 to Motherwell.

Then there was the high of rallying to beat ’Well 1-0 in the Premiership return less than 76 hours later.

Just three points though, not redemption as not only the cup exit but the manner of defeat will sting for a while.

With both those games at Fir Park, today will mark the first time many of the Red Army have seen the Dons in action since that draw with Kilmarnock.

Had the Reds forced home the issue against a Killie side yet to win in seven league matches, they would be level on points with leaders Celtic.

This time McInnes wants no hesitation and will demand they put Saints to the sword if the opportunity arises.

He said: “When we have superiority we have to ram it home and be ruthless.

“We feel as if we dropped two points in the last home game against Kilmarnock but only have ourselves to blame.

“It was a very strong opening period for us against Kilmarnock and we should have reinforced that.

“That game is a reference point for us as when we have good spells we have to make that superiority count.

“Even if we are not good enough with our work we still have to be good enough and strong enough not to concede.

“Then we have to force ourselves on the game.”

Fundamental to making any dominance count will be the goal-scoring contribution of the Dons centre-forwards.

The three recognised strikers have registered only four goals between them so far this season.

Summer signing Stevie May leads the way with three, Adam Rooney is on one and Nicky Maynard, another summer addition, has yet to score in nine appearances.

May has only been available for six of those 13 games having signed from Preston in a £400,000 transfer after the Euro campaign.

Rooney, who has netted 20 goals plus for three successive seasons, was ruled out for five weeks with a thigh injury.

McInnes said: “We have to be potent and carry as much threat as we can.

“I have good options in the front areas.”

McInnes accepts as the home side the onus is on the Dons to attack, and create, more than in what became a war of attrition to win “ugly” at Fir Park.

However, they will also have to negate the threat of the in-form, third-placed Saints who won 2-0 on their last visit to Pittodrie.

St Johnstone hold the distinction of being the only Scottish side to have taken something off Celtic this season – drawing 1-1 at Parkhead on August 26.

McInnes said: “St Johnstone will come here and be competitive and confident they can get a result.

“They had a very good away record last year and have had something similar this season.

“They have picked up points away from home, none more so than Celtic Park.

“They will have spells in the game and we have to make sure we are strong enough, as we were in the league win against Motherwell, to ensure we overcome that.

“St Johnstone have goal threats.

“We have to make sure we stand up to their threats.

“What we did against Kilmarnock and have done in a couple games is give encouragement to teams.

“St Johnstone are a team you don’t want to give encouragement to.

“They have won at the majority of grounds in Scotland so they are a team who are capable of getting a result away from home – a bit like ourselves.”