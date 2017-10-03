When Roo become one – Aberdeen hat-trick hero Rooney can ‘definitely’ form fearsome pairing with May

Ominous for Premiership defenders but music to the ears of boss Derek McInnes – Adam Rooney is convinced he will forge a lethal strike partnership with Stevie May.

Since May’s £400,000 transfer from Preston North End, the over-riding question was whether he could play alongside Rooney, who has delivered 20 plus goals for three straight seasons.

The conundrum was whether the players would have the chemistry and understanding, and the Dons a system, to accommodate such a pairing.

After the duo demolished St Johnstone in a 3-0 victory on Saturday, the answer is a resounding yes.

Having spent three games on the bench with May starting, Rooney delivered an emphatic message – he is still the Reds goal machine and he can play alongside May.

Crucially, Aberdeen sit joint top of the Premiership table and are unbeaten in the league despite utilising this partnership only sparingly.

Rooney is convinced his fledgling link-up with May will go from strength to strength, which can only bode well for the Dons’ bid to keep pressure on champions Celtic.

He said: “Stevie and myself linked up very well against St Johnstone and worked well together. I am sure that over time that will get stronger with the more games we play together.

“Stevie is a very good player and you can see the ability that he has.

“As strikers you know where you want the ball delivered, so when Stevie was out wide he put some great balls in .

“His cross for my first goal was a great inswinger and very hard for defenders to deal with. It is always nice when you know someone out there is going to whip the ball in, as you can then get across defenders and make an early run.

“He drifts into wide areas and can produce deliveries that are right on the money.”

Asked if he could foresee a potent partnership with summer signing May, he replied: “Yes definitely.”

However, the Dubliner was quick to emphasise it is not only the Rooney-May show and that there is able competition to also lead the Reds attack.

He said: “We still have other players here competing for places at the top end of the pitch.

“Greg (Stewart) came in and did well and Nicky (Maynard) came off the bench.

“The strength is there and everyone is pushing so it is just important everyone brings their best to every game.”

The Dons have been waiting for a strike partnership to deliver in excess of 40 goals per season – Rooney-May has that potential.

So far the duo have been used sparingly together, partly as a result of formation that has fluctuated and a line-up that has yet to fully settle, as McInnes sought to find his best starting XI.

But this will inevitably change after the devastating demolition of Saints.

Rooney’s fourth Reds’ hat-trick fired the Dons level on points with Celtic to extend their unbeaten league start to eight matches.

Aberdeen have the international break to reflect on sitting level with Celtic, and plan for staying there.

Rooney said: “You want to be top of the table whenever it is, be that first game, middle of the season or whenever.

“The aim is always to be up there so it is a nice feeling to where we are at the minute.

“We will have a couple of days off to relax and get a bit of a breather then we will be back ready to go and hopefully get three points in a tough game against Hibs.”

After three successive games on the bench the striker proved his goal potency with his treble. Rooney’s start to the season had been derailed by a thigh muscle injury that ruled him out for five weeks.

Now fully fit, he said: “As a player you want to be playing, contributing and helping.

“You don’t want to be sitting on the bench. It is up to whoever is on the bench when they get a chance to come in and show what they can do.

“Obviously for me that is to get on the pitch and score, so it was nice to get a start and score three.”

His goals secured three points but also landed the match-ball for wee two-year-old son Ezra. Rooney’s parents also saw his treble having come over from Ireland to watch him in action.

Rooney said: “My wife was saying I need another hat-trick ball because my little boy plays with the one I got last year and boots it around the house. I needed a new ball, so my son will be delighted.”

Aberdeen and Celtic are now the only two teams yet to be beaten in the league in Scotland’s four senior divisions.

Rooney said: “We were very convincing as a team against St Johnstone, who didn’t cause us too many problems.

“It is as comfortable as we have been in any game against St Johnstone since I have been here. All over the pitch we looked very solid as a team and as a unit.

“Although we have picked up points so far this season we have not really looked like that, where we weren’t going to concede and could score at every chance.

“Hopefully it is a sign of things to come.”