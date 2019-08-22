‘Tortuous’ journey to see Aberdeen training ground built was worth it for chairman Milne

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne admits he is proud to finally deliver a £12 million training complex and community hub.

The facility at Kingsford, which will be named Cormack Park, will officially open on Thursday October 31.

It is the first phase of a project that will also see a £45m stadium with a 20,000 capacity constructed adjacent to Cormack Park.

Milne admits it has been a “tortuous” journey at times to get the training complex delivered but the reward will be when the Dons squad move in.

Milne said: “It gives me great pride to see the satisfaction from others now that we are seeing it all materialise.

“The ultimate reward will be when we see Derek (McInnes), Tony (Docherty, assistant) and the players out there actually using the facilities.”

The bid to deliver training facilities for the Dons suffered a number of setbacks with potential locations at Bellfield and Loirston falling through.

In 2015 the Dons were forced to shelve their plans for a new purpose-built training ground at Balgownie, run in conjunction with the University of Aberdeen, when it became clear the site would not be suitable for all of the club’s demands.

Kingsford was later confirmed as new site for a training complex and 20,000-seat stadium.

Construction work on the training facilities and community hub began on July 3 last year with a breaking ground ceremony.

Milne admits it had been a tough road to deliver the much-needed facility but was always confident it would be built.

He said: “All the setbacks we experienced over all the years made us even more determined.

“We appreciated how big the gap had grown between ourselves and most of the other top clubs around us with regards to those facilities.

“There really wasn’t an option to give up. We were always very much of the mind that one way or another we were going to deliver a facility.

“It has been a long, quite tortuous journey at times but there has been a lot of people in and around the club that have made major commitments and played a huge part in helping us get there.”

The complex has been named Cormack Park, in recognition of vice-chairman Dave Cormack’s contribution to delivering the project.

Cormack and his US-based investor partners raised a significant amount of the £12m build costs.

The Training Complex, Youth Academy and Community Hub will consist of three professional pitches (one a hybrid surface with undersoil heating), two floodlit 3G pitches and two grass.

The next phase is the £45m stadium – and securing the funding to deliver it.

Milne said: “It is something of a scale that we have never tackled before and it is a huge challenge for the club to raise that sort of money.

“We have to maximise the value we can take out of Pittodrie.

“But even if we can achieve that it still leaves a substantial element that we will have to raise from other sources.

“However we have been able to raise the £12m to deliver phase one.

“Hopefully most of the fans appreciate that had we been stuck at Pittodrie for much longer the club’s whole future in Europe would have been in jeopardy.”