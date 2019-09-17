Vyner reckons Dons squad can cope during injury crisis

Bristol City right-back Zak Vyner was brought in as an emergency loan signing in reaction to a defensive injury crisis.

Now the 22-year-old reckons the squad will have to step up and show their strength as the Dons’ injury curse strikes again.

Aberdeen’s midfield suffered a devastating few days with four players suffering injuries in the lead up to and during the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone.

First attacker Scott Wright was ruled out for the season with cruciate ligament damage suffered during training.

Just days later midfielders Funso Ojo, Craig Bryson and Jon Gallagher sustained injuries in the 1-1 draw with Saints.

Initial fears over Gallagher were allayed when an X-ray confirmed there was no fracture, which was the first concern.

Boss Derek McInnes is still waiting to learn the extent of the ankle injury to Bryson, who underwent a scan yesterday, and about Ojo’s tight hamstring.

Midfielder Stephen Gleeson is also out and has not featured this season as he battles back from knee surgery.

Add in the absence, potentially until the return from the international break in mid-October, of centre-backs Scott McKenna and Ash Taylor with hamstring injuries and the Dons are down to the bare bones.

However, Vyner is confident they have the quality and depth to cope with the crisis.

He said: “It was a crazy week with three players lost (injured) in 45 minutes and we also lost Scott earlier in the week.

“We have a lot of depth in the squad and we are going to have to call on players now.

“There is a lot of quality and everyone is ready to fill in. We are going to have to do that now.”

Vyner admits the loss of team-mates through injury is hard to take but says it is in times like this that squad unity is vital.

They have rallied round Wright, whose mood was understandably low after his injury set-back.

He said: “It is not nice to see anyone get injured, especially people you are close with and you are with every day.

“We are always going to be there for them.

“Obviously Scott didn’t get great news and he has been a bit down but we have all got round him. That is football. We have to pick ourselves up.

“Scott was there before the game, wishing us all good luck, so we know he is there for us.

“We have just got to be there for him and all the other players that have been injured now.”

Aberdeen’s injury woes compounded a miserable afternoon when a dire second half performance resulted in a 1-1 draw with St Johnstone.

Next up are three tricky trips to Livingston, Hearts and Rangers with a depleted squad.

Vyner said: “We have to give it our all in the next few games.

“We have a lot of quality and have to get consistency in our performances, then the results will come.

“We want to make sure we put it right straight away.

“We have three games in quick succession and that is what you want when a result does not go your way.

“Then you can put it right as soon as you can.

“I know they are three tough away games but we are going to have to pull it out of the bag.

“Against St Johnstone we weren’t consistent enough in the second half.

“That killed us, which was so disappointing at home.”

Vyner retained his starting slot against St Johnstone despite regular right-back Shaleum Logan being available again, having missed the 3-0 defeat of Ross County with a groin problem.

He is unsure as to why the Dons’ levels dipped so dramatically after the half-time break.

Asked what went wrong, he said: “I don’t know. It is a weird one, really. If you give a team a sniff they can go on from that.

“St Johnstone were a team that was bottom of the league but with the players they have they are not really a bottom of the league team. They can counter on you and have good wingers and obviously have Stevie (May) up top, who we know a lot about.

“They punished us and we are disappointed with the result at home as we have to be better.”

Vyner may not be able to pinpoint the factors in why the Dons’ performance dropped so sharply after the break but he knows exactly what should be done to solve it.

He said: “We have to be more ruthless in the tackle, with a cross or a shot.

“We have a lot of quality in the attacking areas especially and we have to work at breaking down teams.

“Teams are going to want to come and frustrate us, try to sit in and disrupt our way of playing.

“We just have to be as positive as we can, take bits from the game, reflect and move on.

“We have to be a team that shows, if you are coming to our place, this is a fortress here and we are not going to drop points at Pittodrie.

“That is the way we have to play and we didn’t against St Johnstone.”