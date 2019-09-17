McInnes wants defensive improvement

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes will demand his defence tighten up after gifting St Johnstone an equalising goal in the 1-1 draw at Pittodrie.

McInnes was frustrated at the way the rear-guard allowed the ball to get to Michael O’Halloran and then stood off the winger to give him the time to shoot.

The shot then squirmed through keeper Joe Lewis’ hands.

McInnes said: “It was self inflicted and such a poor goal to lose.

“That goal was gifted because we shouldn’t allow ourselves to be countered in the first place and we had chances to clear.

“Then we allowed the cross to come in and then also allowed O’Halloran loads of space to get his shot away.

“It was not even a strong shot and we should be saving that and keeping it out. A combination of a lot of things gave St Johnstone the equalising goal.

“For that type of goal to be lost is not good enough.

“That type of goal gives the opponent encouragement because we were dominant with our play until then with a lot of what we were doing.

“We were switching play, getting balls into the box, playing with tempo and also asking the question which was everything I wanted.

“I was disappointed that from a winning position and being so good up until 42 minutes we did not go on to win the game.”

Aberdeen conceded minutes before half-time and McInnes hoped to use the break to galvanise his players.

However, he was frustrated that his players “lost their way” in the second half.

McInnes said: “At half time we talked about the game becoming a 45 minute game instead of a 90 minute game and that we need to find confidence to go and deal with the game.

“Having lost such a poor goal we needed more in the second half to go on and win the game.

“We had the chance to go and do something about it.

“However, I felt we lost our way in the second half.

“The second half wasn’t good enough.

“We never really had any real confidence or control in the second half.

“I thought we were disjointed at times and also rushed and snatched at things.

“Everything was just a bit too hurried when there was no need and we need to show more confidence with that. We needed more composure to just keep playing the game and doing what we did in the first half.”

Aberdeen suffered injuries to midfielders Funso Ojo (hamstring), Craig Bryson (ankle) and Jon Gallagher (tibia) in the second half.

It was initially feared Gallagher had suffered a leg fracture but X-Rays confirmed the injury was not as bad as suspected.

He said: “The changes didn’t help and that has to be a factor.

“We tried to make changes, and enforced changes, to bring some sort of flow and change of dynamic.

“I do think the subs made much of a difference.”

Referee Steven McLean awarded St Johnstone a penalty only to change that decision on consultation with his assistant.

McInnes believes Aberdeen should have had a penalty.

He said: “We should have had a penalty in the first half as I think Tanser has hand balled it and it has gone onto the post from Sam Cosgrove’s header.”