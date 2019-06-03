Aberdeen vice-chairman Cormack aiming for Kingsford stadium cash plan within 12 months

Aberdeen vice-chairman Dave Cormack believes a plan to finance the new stadium at Kingsford can be in place within a year.

The Dons are hoping to move from Pittodrie to the new ground on the outskirts of the Granite City for the start of the 2022-23 season.

The estimated cost of the new stadium is £50 million, with many wondering how the Reds will finance the move to pastures new.

However, the club’s board have already secured the £12m needed to complete phase one of the project – the training ground and community facilities, which are set to open in September or October.

And Cormack believes within 12 months they will have a financial plan for the stadium.

He said: “I think we have the asset of Pittodrie that we will sell for whatever.

“Then there will be a number of vehicles we will use to get the investment.

“We will get to that over the next 12 months and look at what the best series of avenues will be. I have access – and I’m not the only one – to a number of friends in the US who love football, or soccer as they call it.

“We have work to do to get the £50m – but it is doable – but we can’t do it without help from the fans.”

When asked further about when the Dons board would have a clear financial plan in place for funding the stadium, Cormack added: “It may be sooner than that (12 months) for us to know and it may take a little bit longer.

“What we have to do is come up with what we want the stadium to look like, and what do we want it to have and that will include consultation with fans.

“We’ll have input from football architects on top of the architects we’re using here.

“When we’ve got that we’ll then be able to have a look at the financing side.

“Where we are as a club the cup is half full or half empty.

“To me it’s a half full – we got rid of £15m worth of debt in 2014, there’s no bank debt.

“We funded separately the training campus and we have doubled the football budget since Derek McInnes has been here.”

Initially when the Kingsford plans were unveiled in 2016 the stadium was estimated at a cost of £40m.

But by spending more on the ground Cormack, who has visited a number of recently-built stadiums with commercial director Rob Wicks for research, believes it can be more beneficial to the Dons in the long term.

He said: “When you research other stadium builds you end up asking ‘if you spend £40m how much extra revenue can you generate?’

“The answer might be a £1m, but what if you spend £50m? We think if we do spend that we can generate an extra £3m-£5m in turnover per year.

“That is more palatable to investors and people like myself.

“These are the things we are going through just now to make sure we get it right.

“We’re starting our consultation with all our stakeholders in the autumn.

“The good news is that in the States I have access to some of the top people who fund stadiums, like Spurs’ new stadium.

“We get access to best practices and what is really doable.

“We need to explore all the avenues, we’ve visited other clubs like Atlanta, Arsenal and Newcastle and Belgium.

“When you go and visit these places, if you are curious and ask the right questions about what worked and what didn’t work, you learn something.

“Right now we’re in this evaluation mode looking at the pluses and challenges about how clubs delivered their stadiums.”