‘We bounced back from lowest point, just like we always have’ – Aberdeen winger McGinn

Winger Niall McGinn is confident Aberdeen are on the rise now the injury crisis has ended.

With as many as eight players ruled out at one point the Dons suffered an inconsistent start to the campaign.

The nadir of that was the recent 4-0 home loss to Celtic.

Following that sobering defeat to the defending champions boss Derek McInnes challenged his squad to deliver a maximum return from the remaining games before the international break.

They delivered with a 3-1 win at Ross County, extending a winning streak to three games to jump to third in the Premiership.

McGinn has met up with the Northern Ireland squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Germany and Netherlands on a high having netted a superb free-kick against the Staggies.

He warned the Dons are determined to maintain their winning momentum when they return to action in two weeks.

He said: “The squad is getting stronger and stronger every week with the longer term injuries coming back.

“The boys have taken confidence from winning the last three games where we have played nice football and defended well.

“Coming off that Celtic loss, everyone was disappointed with the performance.

“The most important thing was that we reacted after the Celtic game and tried to get three wins out of three before the international break and thankfully we have done that.

“We have to keep this confidence within the squad and kick on as much as we can.

“We will work hard to make sure we hit the ground running after the international break.”

Aberdeen’s inconsistencies this season were highlighted when losing to Celtic immediately after defeating Motherwell, the side who had previously occupied third, 3-0 away.

McGinn, 32, insists the Reds never lost the belief they could consistently win matches.

He said: “There has always been the confidence that we are a good side and are capable of picking up a lot of points.

“It is just getting that consistency, keeping clean sheets and scoring goals at the other end.

“It has been one of those seasons where we have been a bit up and down.

“We will continue to work hard behind the scenes.

“It is just getting that confidence among the players and using that.”

Celtic and Rangers have been flying so far this season and the burning question is whether they can be caught.

McGinn said: “For us it has always just been about concentrating on ourselves.

“That is us up to third now and we have obviously bounced back in the right manner.

“We have always seemed to do that over the years.

“When we have picked up bad results or our form has not been good we have managed to bounce back. There are no easy games in this league so to win three games on the bounce is good.

“Away to Hamilton is always tough and we had a good win against Kilmarnock before winning up at Ross County.

“After going 1-0 down early on to Ross County we bounced back and ended up winning pretty comfortably in the end.

“It wasn’t the start we wanted with them getting the penalty.

“We reacted in the right way and got forward and thankfully my free-kick went in.

“We have probably relied on Sam (Cosgrove) because he has been scoring a lot of goals.

“So it was good to see three different players get on the score-sheet against Ross County.

“I was delighted to see Andy Considine score as he always puts in 100% for the team.

“We scored at good times and were able to see the game out well.”

Aberdeen were cheered on to victory by a sizeable travelling Red Army.

McGinn said: “There has to be a massive shout out to the fans as they came out in their numbers with a few thousand.

“It is a three-hour bus journey to get there so credit to them.

“Thankfully we gave them three points to go home happy.”