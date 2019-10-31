WATCH: Sir Alex Ferguson officially opens Aberdeen’s Cormack Park training base

Legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson has officially opened Aberdeen’s new £12 million Cormack Park training base.

The ex-Dons manager, who won every domestic honour, as well as two European trophies at the club in the 1980s, was on hand to cut the ribbon as the completion of phase one of the Reds’ Kingsford project was marked.

And it’s open! The moment Sir Alex Ferguson officially opens Cormack Park alongside Dave Cormack and Stewart Milne 🔴⚪️#StandFree pic.twitter.com/LiqYW8bGUZ — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) October 31, 2019

Cormack Park will provide first team training facilities for Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen first team, as well as the Bobby Clark Youth Academy. It will also provide space and opportunities for the community.

The six pitches on site are named after club legends Willie Miller, Joe Harper, Teddy Scott, Neale Cooper, Jim Leighton and Eoin Jess.

Phase two of the Kingsford project is a new 20,000-seater stadium.