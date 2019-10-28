WATCH: Moment Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard ambles through Aberdeen defence to score

Aberdeen’s 4-0 loss to Celtic on Sunday was ‘painful’ to watch, boss Derek McInnes admitted.

The Hoops scored four times in the first 45 minutes to blow the timid Dons away, with the home side’s midfield and defence at sixes and sevens.

Odsonne Edouard’s early opener was a sign of how the half would unfold, as he skipped by Reds centre-backs Mikey Devlin and Scott McKenna with ease before firing in off Joe Lewis’ upright.

Aberdeen lie fifth in the Premiership and face a trip to Hamilton on Wednesday night, before games against Kilmarnock and Ross County.