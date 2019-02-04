Monday, February 4th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

WATCH: Aberdeen’s Mackay-Steven ruins Hibs’ Stevenson with brilliant first touch in 2-1 Premiership win

by Ryan Cryle
04/02/2019, 4:46 pm
Aberdeen's Gary Mackay-Steven in action with Hibernian's Lewis Stevenson.
Aberdeen's Gary Mackay-Steven in action with Hibernian's Lewis Stevenson.
Send us a story

Aberdeen’s Gary Mackay-Steven has become a social media sensation after taking a brilliant first touch in the 2-1 Premiership win over Hibs at Easter Road.

Winger GMS, who scored the winner in the game, left Lewis Stevenson stranded as he flicked Tommie Hoban’s high ball behind him down the line with his first touch.

Watch the clip here:

More from the Evening Express

Breaking

    Cancel