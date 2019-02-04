WATCH: Aberdeen’s Mackay-Steven ruins Hibs’ Stevenson with brilliant first touch in 2-1 Premiership win

Aberdeen’s Gary Mackay-Steven has become a social media sensation after taking a brilliant first touch in the 2-1 Premiership win over Hibs at Easter Road.
Winger GMS, who scored the winner in the game, left Lewis Stevenson stranded as he flicked Tommie Hoban’s high ball behind him down the line with his first touch.
Watch the clip here:
⚽️🧙♂️| Here's a video of @AberdeenFC winger @Gary__11 channeling his inner-Zidane against Hibs on Saturday… 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nb3brEYjSF
— SPFL (@spfl) February 4, 2019