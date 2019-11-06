WATCH: Aberdeen birthday boy Bryson’s 42 goals for Derby County

Aberdeen fans are yet to see what Craig Bryson can do since his move in the summer, with the midfielder – expected to be back for this weekend’s trip to Ross County – hampered by ankle injuries.

However, with today Bryson’s 33rd birthday, his ex-club have posted a reminder of what the box-to-box dynamo can do. Something the Red Army will be looking forward to in the rest of the campaign.

Have a look at his Rams goalscoring exploits here: