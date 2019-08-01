Victory over Aberdeen would be treated as major news in Georgia says Chikhura boss

The FC Chikhura Sachkhere manager, Samson Pruidze, says dumping Aberdeen would be the club’s biggest ever scalp in Europe.

The Georgians face the Dons at Pittodrie tonight in the Europa League second qualifying round.

The first leg was drawn 1-1 in Tbilisi last week.

FC Chikhura Sachkhere knocked out Turkish side Bursaspor in 2014 and Israel’s Beitar Jerusalem last season.

Pruidze said overcoming the Reds to set up a tie with HNK Rijeka in the next round would be major news in Georgia.

He said: “In the last seven years when promoted to the top division we have participated in European competition.

“We have beaten Bursaspor and beat Beitar Jerusalem last year.

“If we can beat Aberdeen it would be a big hit for us. It would be a big, big news for a small team like us,” he said.

“When we drew Aberdeen the fans in Georgia knew about the club as it is a big team in Europe.”

FC Chikhura Sachkhere made the six-hour, 3,400- mile journey to Aberdeen on Monday.

They had a training session in the Granite City on Tuesday before a session on the Pittodrie pitch last night.

Pruidze said: “We are happy to be here in Scotland as you have a big history of football.

“Aberdeen is also a famous city for football.

“We know we play against a very strong team in their home stadium.

“But we have to score the goal. The goal is to score the goal,” he said.

“Our team is very good with the ball.

“Aberdeen are athletic, move fast, strong and are very dangerous at corner kicks.

“We have our plusses too when we play the low ball.”

For the first leg in Tbilisi a crowd of only 1,000 turned up at the 54,500 capacity national stadium.

That attendance was only boosted by Chikhura Sachkhere making the match free entry to fans of both teams.

A crowd of around 15,000 is anticipated at Pittodrie tonight.

Pruidze said: “Psychologically we know the spectators come and press their local team because they want to see Aberdeen attacking the other team.

“That is normal because they love football here.

“The advantage is that Aberdeen have travelled to Finland and then Georgia so have been on the road a long time. So that is a psychological advantage for us.”

Meanwhile Giorgi Koripadze, the scorer of the penalty in Tbilisi, believes flying to Scotland four days before kick-off was the right call.

Koripadze said: “The decision was the right one from the management because it was time enough to adjust to the climate and environment as it was a long, long way to come here.”