Sean Wallace’s Dubai diary part one

After two cancelled flights, a drone at Heathrow and a lack of busses to take us off the tarmac, myself and Press and Journal colleague Jamie Durent finally arrived in Dubai – 26 hours late.

It started with our flight on Monday being cancelled due to the 50mph winds battering Aberdeen.

After queuing for hours to get rescheduled flights, it was round two on Tuesday – a 2.45am wake-up call – only to get to the airport and have the 6am flight cancelled.

We eventually flew out of Aberdeen at around 5pm on Tuesday and there was real relief to finally touch down at Heathrow.

Until Jamie switched on his phone and read the story about the chaos at Heathrow due to a drone.

The flights were running again by the time we arrived at Heathrow but the knock-on effect was there were no busses to take us to the terminal due to the backlog.

After about an hour of sitting on the plane we finally got going and it was a mad rush to get the 8.40pm flight to Dubai.

Were all those delays and stress worth it? It’s 25 degrees out here with not a breath of wind.

I had to scrape my car in the morning days before coming out.

Of course it was worth it.

Feline fine

I made a wee pal at the training complex the Dons are using out here in Dubai.

This pussy cat was walking around the complex and even sat down for a while to watch Aberdeen sweat it out.

He was very friendly and was quite happy for me to pet him.

I have a bad habit of approaching animals and petting them that has backfired before.

When I was on holiday in Tenerife many years ago I noticed a kitten stuck up a tree.

A few people had already gathered and were trying to coax it down. After some failed attempts to lure it down I decided to climb the tree to try to rescue the poor creature.

I was about 12 feet up and just about to lift it up when the ball of fluff turned into a tiger.

It jumped right on to my face with its claws out and broke the skin.

Not only that, but the force of the cat made me fall backwards on to the ground.

I had to get a tetanus jab for the scratches and my back was black and blue.

The kitten was all right though.