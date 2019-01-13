Sean Wallace’s Dubai diary: Youngsters would love Aberdeen to hold open training sessions closer to home

Aberdeen held an open training session at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence yesterday morning.

Dons supporters watched boss Derek McInnes put his squad through a full session for almost two hours.

Aberdeen handed out posters and photographs to the children to be autographed.

Hopefully a photograph is not the only thing skipper Graeme Shinnie signs as boss McInnes is desperate for him to put pen to paper on a new deal.

The Dons backroom staff even put on entertainment for the kids with a game of “higher and lower”.

They held up a photo of a Dons player and asked the kids to guess if the next player’s squad number would be higher or lower.

Get it wrong and you sat down. The last kid standing won a signed Dons top.

When the training complex at Kingsford is completed in the summer the Dons should maybe consider opening training sessions to the public.

Maybe one a month where fans can come along and watch the players close-up, talk to them and get autographs.

That interaction makes such a difference to fans, especially kids.

My seven-year-old son Josh had football training at the Sports Village one Saturday morning.

When he finished he noticed the Dons were training on the pitches adjacent.

He watched them train and was completely enthralled.

When a loose ball bounced towards Josh, Shay Logan asked him to kick it back.

He did but Shay returned it and the Dons defender started a passing drill with my son.

That was more than a year ago and even now he still talks about how he played football with Shay Logan.

Those little interactions with their football heroes are absolutely priceless for youngsters and can provide memories for a lifetime.