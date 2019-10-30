Aberdeen boss McInnes has already shown potential signings around £12 million Cormack Park

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes confirmed he used Cormack Park to help his bid to sign players long before the £12 million facility was completed.

The Dons will officially open the training campus and community hub tomorrow with legendary Aberdeen and Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson the guest of honour at the ceremony.

Cormack Park will have three professional pitches and a further four pitches for use by the club’s Youth Academy and the Aberdeen FC Community Trust.

Construction on the facility at Kingsford began last July and McInnes showed a number of summer signings around it as part of his sales pitch.

McInnes said: “I took Funso Ojo to the training facility and Ryan Hedges up there as well.

“Every player we have brought in, the training facility has been a prominent part of the conversation.”

For the first time in the club’s 116-year history Aberdeen now boast their own dedicated training facility.

The days of scouring the Granite City for pitches to train are gone.

During McInnes’ six and a half years at the club the Reds have trained at facilities such as the Barracks, Balgownie and Aberdeen Sports Village.

No bank debt was incurred to raise the cash for the construction of Cormack Park as the facility was 100% underwritten by Pittodrie directors and friends of the club.

The initial budget for the training facility was £10m – however that was increased to £12m when the Pittodrie board committed an extra £2m to upgrade one of the professional pitches to a hybrid surface with undersoil heating.

That extra £2m investment also financed an additional full-size and half-sized pitch.

McInnes said: “I am looking forward to working at the new training facilities. It will be a huge boost for everyone concerned at the club and the community.

“On the professional side of it the facility will be a boost for my players and my staff.”

© Supplied

Cormack Park will also incorporate the Bobby Clark Football Academy, named in honour of the legendary Aberdeen and Scotland goalkeeper who will also be present at the ceremony.

The £12m facility is phase one of an ambitious project that includes the delivery of a £50m stadium at Kingsford.

Summer 2022 has been pencilled in for the new stadium being delivered although it is understood that may be pushed back another year due to delays incurred by the judicial review into Kingsford.

McInnes hailed the vision of chairman Stewart Milne and his board for delivering Cormack Park and setting their sights on building a new stadium.

He said: “There should be a huge pat on the back to the club and everybody concerned in driving this forward.

“The new directors have brought energy into the club and assisted the chairman which was very important.

“Both on and off the pitch it is important that we keep moving forward.

“The training facility is something tangible for that.”

“The club are debt free and we can make good decisions both on and off the pitch.”

Lack of training facilities had been a problem for managers all the way back to the trophy-laden days of Ferguson in the 1980s.

The Gothenburg Greats dominated Europe but trained on the red ash car park outside Pittodrie and on the beach front.

McInnes said: “The chairman wants to deliver a modern facility while keeping a competitive team on the pitch. We have to keep moving on.”