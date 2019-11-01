Chairman Milne says Cormack Park could see Aberdeen close gap on Celtic and Rangers

Chairman Stewart Milne today insisted the £12 million Cormack Park can help Aberdeen narrow the gap on Rangers and Celtic.

The Dons have suffered heavy losses to the Old Firm this season and cannot compete with them financially.

However, Milne believes the new training facility can be the foundation of a youth system that will be one of the best in Britain.

He is confident this will close the gulf with the Glasgow two.

Club legend Sir Alex Ferguson opened Cormack Park, which is phase one of a £55m project at Kingsford.

Phase two is the delivery of a 20,000-seater stadium, with the completion date for this expected to be pushed back a year to 2023.

Milne said: “With Cormack Park and the right people involved there is no reason why we cannot start to put together a team capable of being more competitive against the likes of Rangers and Celtic.

“And do that while also strengthening our position in Europe.

“We have to become one of the best clubs for bringing through young players not just in Scotland but the UK. That has to become a much stronger plan within our football strategy.”

The gap between Aberdeen and Rangers and Celtic has been brutally exposed this season.

Aberdeen lost 5-0 to the Gers at Ibrox in September and then crashed 4-0 at home to Celtic on Sunday. Dons boss Derek McInnes has come under flak in the aftermath of those defeats.

Milne retains complete faith in his manager and insists he has delivered the most sustained success since the man who cut the ribbon to open Cormack Park – Sir Alex Ferguson.

Milne said: “We haven’t had the best start to the season but I know Derek’s capabilities and I believe in him.

“We have to work through it and I am convinced that come the end of the season we will be qualifying for Europe and fighting for the top three places.

“What I would say to the fans is to look at the progress we have made over the last six and a half years. Look at the success Derek has delivered – the club has never experienced that level of success since Fergie left.

“That is the reality of it, all the facts and stats are there.

“Alongside that, every club every season goes through a difficult spell and that’s when everyone needs to rally together.”

Cormack Park is phase one of an ambitious development at Kingsford that will also include the new stadium.

Milne accepts it will be a challenge to source the finance but is adamant the funds will be found.

The scheduled completion date for the stadium is set to be pushed back from summer 2022 to summer 2023.

He said: “One way or another it will be a massive challenge for the club. We will have to find that money because it is absolutely essential we are able to relocate from Pittodrie and finish off what we have started.

“Phase one was delivered and with phase two the site is all set up and serviced and ready for the stadium.

“It is just finding this £45m or so over the next two to three years. We have to be realistic, it has been a massive challenge to raise the £12m-plus to realise phase one.

“So it’s going to be an even bigger challenge to get the £45m or so for the new stadium, especially in the current economic climate.

“At this point in time I think a realistic target is summer 2023, which sounds a long way off but is just round the corner.

“A big part of it will be getting as much value as we can out of Pittodrie and that will need the property market to be a lot stronger.”