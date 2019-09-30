Thriller of a draw is enough for league title

Aberdeen FC Women have secured SWFL Division 1 North League title glory and promotion back to Scotland’s second tier.

A 2-2 draw with local rivals Cove Rangers Women at Balgownie was enough to claim the title crown with three games of the league campaign still remaining.

Although the champagne has not officially been popped, the Dons have a nine-point lead and superior goal difference in excess of 50 to make their lead unassailable.

Aberdeen FC Women went into the derby clash needing just a point to take the title.

They twice came from behind to get the required result in a dramatic encounter.

Undefeated, they have dominated their division, with the Cove Rangers draw only the second time in 18 games they had dropped points.

Their proud record boasts 16 victories, two draws, no defeats, 103 goals scored and only 17 against. In fact, Cove Rangers are the only side to have taken points off Aberdeen FC Women this season having previously drawn 4-4 in May.

The title was decided in a thriller, packed with drama, excitement and stunning goals.

Aberdeen missed a penalty in the first half before a wonder goal from Mel STERLAND put Cove ahead.

Sterland fired a free-kick from close to the halfway line which the keeper touched on to the crossbar.

However, the effort bounced off the woodwork and into goal.

Following the break Aberdeen equalized via an equally stunning goal when Lauren GORDON powered in a 35-yard rocket.

That was enough to put them back in a position to lift the title.

However, there was further drama when Cove yet again went ahead via a penalty converted by STERLAND.

Not to be outdone, Aberdeen continued to forge forward searching for the equalising goal that would secure the league title.

It eventually came when Eilidh SHORE netted another impressive goal with a 30-yard strike.

Aberdeen had a chance late on to secure all three points but one was enough to be crowned champions.