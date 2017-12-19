There is no Plan B to Kingsford proposal which has already cost Dons £750,000

Chairman Stewart Milne insists delivering a £50 million training facility at Kingsford will make the Dons a bigger, stronger club for decades to come.

Milne is confident the Reds have a “rock solid” case for planning consent at a second pre-determination hearing next month.

However, he warned there is no Plan B if the stadium does not get the green light.

Milne confirmed the Reds have already ploughed £750,000 into processing the application for the facility.

While the Reds focus on pushing through a new stadium in January, the winter window will also be open and Milne is ready to back boss Derek McInnes if he wants to strengthen a squad that could yet launch a title tilt on defending champions Celtic.

However, he warned there will not be wholesale changes after investing so heavily in rebuilding the squad in the summer.

The Hoops, who host Partick Thistle tomorrow in their game in hand, are just two points ahead of the Dons with Aberdeen travelling to Parkhead on Saturday.

On Kingsford, Milne said: “There cannot be a Plan B because of the scale of investment both in time and cash to pursue an application like this is massive. By the time this goes to planning at the end of January the club will have invested the best part of three quarters of a million in processing that application.

“You cannot be processing something along with a fall-back.

“If we don’t get a positive decision in January it is a serious set-back even if we were successful in an appeal as it would push the whole thing down the line quite a bit.

“We are desperate to get these new facilities off the ground.”

Aberdeen aim to have the £10m training facility ready for summer 2019, with the £40m stadium scheduled for the 2021-22 season.

“If we can get the Kingsford facility delivered we will have a fantastic training facility, a great home for our community trust and a great stadium for the fans,” Milne said.

“It gives us a great base to build a much stronger club going forward.

“We will be able to generate greater revenue that will allow us to feed more money into the football budget.

“Ultimately, that is the driving force behind everything we do at the club.

“If we can keep success on the park and the club at the right end of the league, competing in Europe every year and hopefully progressing in Europe.

“If we can deliver the stadium we will have set the club up for effectively the next 20, 30 or 40 years.”

A fresh consultation on the stadium plans closed last week and a public hearing will be held in January.

Milne said: “We have put in a lot of work between October and now to ensure every single area that there were concerns with the council on before, we have addressed those points.

“I do think we have a pretty rock solid case that is now in front of the council. Hopefully, that is going to enable them to make the right decision.”

There is already £6m in place for the training ground and Milne is confident the sale of Pittodrie would yield around £16m – or 40% of the £40m needed.

However, Milne accepts the Dons face a mammoth task in securing the further funding.

The Dons chairman admitted there would be a share issue to fund phase two – the proposed £40m stadium.

He said: “60% of the funding for phase one of the project with the training and community facility, that is more or less in place.

“We still have a big task to deliver the other 40%, because we want to be in a position early next year to pull the trigger to get the first phase under way.

“Once that is delivered we will have to take a bit of a deep breath before we tackle phase two, because that will be a serious challenge for us all within the club.

“The fact that we are sitting on a prime piece of land here at Pittodrie, that we have planning consent for, gives us the confidence that there is about 40% in the bag before we start.

“But we are under no illusions that to raise the final 60% is going to be extremely challenging.”

At the AGM, the financial statements for the year ending June 30, 2017, were unanimously well-received by the shareholders. Aberdeen posted increased revenue and operating profits with turnover rising by almost £2m to a club record of £15.281m.

The club registered an operating profit of £533,000, up from £448,000.